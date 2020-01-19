Qantas Tour of India 2020

Aussies feeding off boost from Bengaluru revival

Australia's players have pointed to a T20 win in India a year ago as the moment that their fortunes turned for the better. They return to the ground tonight seeking a series-clinching ODI win

19 January 2020, 10:11 AM AEST

