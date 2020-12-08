The best under 25: Young guns to watch this BBL season

Josh Philippe (23 years old)

Sydney Sixers

"We're rapt that our talent identification was spot on a few years ago when it came to Josh. He'd shown us what he had in terms of performing in the middle order, but our best move was to push him up the order when we did, and he's flourished ever since. He's a really exciting player and selectors have definitely been justified in picking him in some Australian squads. And the IPL experience for him, I'm looking forward to hearing what he learnt out of that. We just think there's growth and growth and growth ahead of him and we just hope we're part of it for a long period of time." - Sixers coach Greg Shipperd

Mackenzie Harvey (20) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (18)

Melbourne Renegades

"The great one for us is having Mackenzie and Jake back. With the Under-19 World Cup last year, tactically we went for other options because we knew they wouldn't be available for the whole tournament. I've seen Mackenzie and Jake bat a bit this year in practice games at the Junction Oval and they are both in fantastic form and hopefully if the opportunity arises to unleash them, we will certainly do that. I'm really excited about both of them rather than pinpointing one. Jake in the Victorian set up has probably had more opportunities over the last few years and shown fantastic form and skill." - Renegades coach Michael Klinger

Tanveer Sangha (19)

Sydney Thunder

"Tanveer will definitely play for us at some stage this season. As a coach, one thing you look for is temperament and I don't doubt his temperament, he's very confident with what he does. He was with us last year and had a small taste of it in the nets before he went to the Under 19 World Cup. He had a back injury last year that he was managing but he's fully fit this year and he's been around the NSW Blues squad. He's a very skilled player ... and the one thing I don't mind in T20 competitions is a young leg-spinner playing. If you haven't faced quality leg spin, and he's a quality bowler, it can be quite difficult. If you have a young leg-spinner with a good temperament, I'm happy to throw them in there, which is slightly different to a fast bowler of the same age. I'm excited to see him play and I think he'll do really well." - Thunder coach Shane Bond

QUICK SINGLE Preview: Thunder add pieces to make them contenders

Wes Agar (23)

Adelaide Strikers

"I continue to be really impressed by Wes Agar. He's just so professional and I love his work ethic. The influence of Peter Siddle on him has been phenomenal. He's still learning about the game, and he's soaking everything up and having Sidds around the group has been priceless for that. But Wes has been going really well for a couple of years now, he had a great summer last year with the Strikers, he's been doing well really well with South Australia too, and he looks set for another big year. He absolutely has all the skills to push his game to be in consideration for the national team in time." - Strikers coach Jason Gillespie

QUICK SINGLE Preview: Fleeing Strikers get early taste of unique season

Aaron Hardie (21)

Perth Scorchers

"I'm really excited about Aaron Hardie. He's still only 21 years of age and he's developing into a really nice cricketer in all forms of the game. He's got some power and is going to be able to provide us with that late-order hitting if he gets an opportunity, and I have no worries about him being able to provide four good-quality overs as well. We've continued to develop Aaron, he's been part of our Scorchers squad for a couple of seasons now, and he's turning into a very good cricketer. He's a swing bowler, he can bowl up front but I think his defensive skills are really good as well. He'll be able to provide a good option through the middle and bowl in tandem with our spinners but hits his areas and executes really well when bowling at the back end of the innings as well. It's a tough job for a young guy but he's got a pretty good temperament as well to be able to handle that." - Scorchers coach Adam Voges

Wil Parker (18)

Hobart Hurricanes

"We're really excited to have Wil on board. I think he's a super talented athlete, not just a spin bowler, but a great athlete and I think he's got some real potential with his batting as well as his bowling. And he's a really good fielder as well. He's someone who will definitely come into consideration early in the tournament, depending on how he's tracking with his form. There'll be some opportunities for spin early in the tournament given Sandeep Lamichhane won't be arriving until after Christmas." - Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith

QUICK SINGLE Marathon man Botha makes shock comeback for BBL|10

Liam Hatcher (24)

Melbourne Stars

"I'm hoping Liam Hatcher has a breakout year. He's been there and thereabouts with the Sydney Thunder for the last few years, I think he just needs that opportunity to get picked to take that next step. I think he will be a force this year with the Melbourne Stars and I think he'll be ready to show a few people he can play at the highest level." - Stars coach David Hussey

QUICK SINGLE Preview: Nothing less than silverware will suffice for Stars

Matthew Willans (19)

Brisbane Heat

"Matt Willians is a tall left-armer, so he'll be good at the Gabba, and should get a lot of bounce there. He is a really good mover as well. We think he'll play some sort of role for us this year, so he's a really good young prospect for the Heat and also Queensland." - Heat coach Darren Lehmann