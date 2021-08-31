Aussies reset for India showdown after 'slow winter'

Australia will have a week together to shake off the rust and ready themselves for their upcoming multi-format series against India, having waited 18 months for the women's Twenty20 World Cup final rematch.

The rivals will play three Twenty20s, a day-night Test and three one-dayers in Queensland, with the games split between Mackay and Gold Coast.

Twelve members of Australia's 18-player squad, travelling from Sydney and Melbourne, have started hotel-quarantine stints and are due to be released on September 13.

Australia and India are expected to meet in two warm-up matches in Brisbane before relocating to Mackay for the opening one-dayer on September 21.

It is a sharp turnaround, especially given Australia haven't played a match or had a training camp together since their tour of New Zealand ended in April.

Brisbane-based batter Beth Mooney, who has enjoyed far more freedom than Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and other teammates during recent months, says a week of training in the Queensland capital will ensure everybody shakes off the rust and gets on the same page.

QUICK SINGLE Australia's series against India shifted to Queensland

"That week leading into the first game on the 21st will be really important for us," Mooney said.

"The Australian team are coming off a pretty slow winter.

"We've been training within our states, which has been a great system for us for a long time but there's nothing like playing international cricket.

"We've only played 12 games of international cricket since that T20 World Cup final, all against the same opponent New Zealand, so it's a really exciting time."

Mooney, who admitted she was disappointed that circumstances prompted her withdrawal from England's recent The Hundred competition, has been batting under lights against the pink ball to prepare for the Test on the Gold Coast.

"And been really tested," the star opener said.

"It's pretty foreign to us but it's still a bat, ball and cricket match."

QUICK SINGLE Stars ruled out, bolters named in squad to play India

The main focus of Lanning's side will be on the 2022 one-day World Cup in New Zealand, which begins in March.

Australia were ousted at the semi-final stage of the 2017 ODI World Cup by India but are riding a record 24-game winning streak in the format.

"It's a real reset for us," Mooney said.

"The end goal is the World Cup.

"Our priority now is making sure we get the right make up of our team in the next little bit, get the right people firing at the right time."

CommBank Series v India

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Sep 21: First ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 24: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast