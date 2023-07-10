Women's Ashes - ODIs

Switch to ODIs well suited to highly-skilled Aussies: Mooney

Australia's star top-order batter insists the 50-over game, in which they have won 15 consecutive matches, is a format in which the cream will rise to the top to settle this absorbing Ashes series

Laura Jolly in London

10 July 2023, 07:13 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo