Red ball runs in Baggy Green the true test for Mooney

Mooney blitzes opening audition for new red-ball role

When Beth Mooney barely raised her bat upon reaching her hundred in Australia's Ashes warm-up match in Leicester, her message was clear: this was just step one.

Mooney was the clear standout in Australia's first-innings total of 284 all out on day one of their three-day warm-up against England A in Leicester, striking an impressive 107.

It was a promising sign for the 29-year-old left-hander, who has now seemingly cemented her spot at the top of the order for Australia's Ashes Test against England in Nottingham next week.

Mooney batted at first drop in Australia's previous Test in January 2022 but the retirement of Rachael Haynes, and Alyssa Healy's desire to drop down to the middle-order means she will shuffle up into the position she already occupies in the national side's T20 and ODI XIs.

The Queensland-turned-West Australian batter has earned a reputation for her remarkable consistency across both white-ball formats in recent years but has yet to translate those returns into the Test arena – something she admitted last month was a "a bit of a demon on (her) shoulder."

Mooney has played four Tests and although she's passed fifty on two occasions with a highest score of 63; her average of 26.28 is half of what she produces in ODIs (52.45).

And while Thursday's innings could be seen as an ominous sign for England, she said she was taking nothing for granted.

"I seem to do that (score big) in warm-up games and not quite transfer it to the real thing, so hopefully I can find a way to do that next week," Mooney told cricket.com.au at stumps on day one.

"But first few days here in England, it's nice to hit a few out of the middle and a few off the edge, and it's always pleasing to contribute."

Mooney was joined at the top of the order by rookie batter Phoebe Litchfield, who looks set to make her Test debut in Nottingham next week, as Australia gave their strongest indication yet of the batting order they are likely to take into the sole red-ball match of the multi-format Ashes.

Ellyse Perry came in at first drop and Tahlia McGrath at No.4, Healy moved down to No.5, and was followed by Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland.

While the rarity of women's Tests means it remains unfamiliar territory to Mooney, she said she would do what she could to help settle any nerves 20-year-old Litchfield may have.

Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney look set to be Australia's Test openers // cricket.com.au

"It's new for me as well, the format, so trying to help Pheebs is a challenge (but) I like to make a few jokes. She's a little bit serious, but hopefully I can help her get through some tough patches in games," Mooney said.

"She's a cracking human and a very good cricketer as well, so it's really nice to bat with her and learn off her too and I'm looking forward to hopefully doing it for a long time to come."

Australia were in a strong position at 2-151 but after McGrath chopped on for 23, they lost regular wickets to be bowled out for 284.

Mooney was bowled for 107 shortly after reaching triple figures.

"Looking back, my wicket probably contributed to a few more (wickets falling) towards the end," Mooney noted.

"So probably having a little bit more game awareness as a batter and understanding the situation a bit better (will be ideal).

"I thought their spinners bowled quite well, so (it's about) making sure that when that opportunity arises again and that situation presents itself, to maybe make a few better decisions from my part."