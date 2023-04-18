Mooney, Stokes win Wisden cricketer of the year gongs

Australian star Beth Mooney and England's Ben Stokes have been named the Wisden Almanack's leading women's and men's cricketers in the world

18 April 2023, 10:08 AM AEST

