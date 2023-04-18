Mooney, Stokes win Wisden cricketer of the year gongs

Australia's Beth Mooney has been named the Wisden Almanack's leading women's cricketer in the world for the second time, while Ben Stokes has been crowned the leading men's cricketer for the third time in four years.

India's big-hitting Suryakumar Yadav succeeded Mohammad Rizwan as the top T20 cricketer in the world.

In 2022, Mooney averaged a remarkable 100 in ODIs, hitting 330 runs for only three dismissals at the one-day World Cup in New Zealand, including a half-century in the final.

In T20Is the left-hander struck 449 runs in 13 innings, including four half-centuries.

As women’s T20 cricket made its Commonwealth Games debut, Mooney again rose to the occasion, top-scoring in the final with 61 as Australia won a thriller against India to clinch the gold medal – while she also led the runs tally for the tournament overall.

Those achievements came after an inauspicious start to 2022, when Mooney broke her jaw after being struck in the nets on the eve of the Ashes in Adelaide.

She missed the T20 leg of the multi-format series but swiftly returned for the one-off Test, top-scoring in Australia’s second innings despite not yet being back eating solid foods.

Mooney was previously named leading women’s cricketer in 2021.

Stokes, who appears on the cover of the 160th edition alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, picked up the top award for 2022, was feted for his transformative captaincy of England's Test team and match-winning turn in the T20 World Cup final.

It follows his back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020.

And while his first two came primarily on the back of his commanding all-round performances with bat and ball, the latest honour comes as much for the leadership qualities that have revitalised England's red-ball fortunes and pushed the boundaries of how the five-day format is played.

In all he has overseen 10 wins in 12 matches since taking the Test reins, rewarded for his attacking and imaginative approach.

Despite retiring from 50-over cricket, Stokes also made waves in the white-ball game, helping to deliver the silverware for England's T20 side as his expertly measured half-century settled the tournament showpiece.

Wisden 2023 also offered recognition for three of Stokes' Test teammates. Jonny Bairstow is the inaugural recipient of the newly minted Wisden Trophy, awarded for the outstanding individual Test performance, while Ben Foakes and Matthew Potts were among the almanack's historic five cricketers of the year, alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell.

Bairstow, who hit a career-best streak of form before being waylaid by a freak accident that left him with a badly broken leg, was rewarded for his twin centuries in the Edgbaston Test against India.

- With PA