Mooney in demand as Heat look to lock in stars

Beth Mooney has revealed she has received multiple offers from Big Bash clubs as she weighs up her home for the next Rebel WBBL season.

The contracting window for WBBL|06 has yet to open, as cricket works through issues thrown up by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that has not stopped clubs from making approaches to the world’s top-ranked T20 batter.

Heat stand tall to down Strikers in style

Mooney boasts an incredible record in the domestic T20 competition, having struck 1694 runs across her last three seasons in teal, including a career-best 743 at 74.3 as the Heat won their second consecutive title late last year.

The potential for travel restrictions to prevent overseas signings from participating this season makes a domestic player of Mooney’s calibre more valuable than ever.

The proud Queenslander admits it would take an irresistible offer to pry her away from Brisbane, but she won’t rule anything out.

"That’s all I’ve got to think about at the moment," Mooney told reporters from her Brisbane home on Friday.

"I’ve had a few really good offers from different clubs. I haven’t really got anywhere with a decision yet, but as I said at the end of the last Big Bash season, it would take a lot for me to not be playing at Brisbane.

"But there’s also plenty of opportunity out there to play with different people and under different coaches, so I’ll keep my options open and hopefully have a decision in the next couple of weeks.

Mooney discusses COVID-19 impact on women's game

"I’ve loved my time at Brisbane and if that’s the decision I make, I’ll love my time again.

"We have great facilities, great resources … but I‘ve not been involved in any other program, apart from the Australian one, and it would be nice to see how different organisations operate.

"It’ll be a big decision either way, but hopefully I make the right one."

QUICK SINGLE Vanuatu broadcasts cricket final to the world

Once the contracting window begins, Brisbane will need to work fast to retain the bulk of their two-time championship squad.

Australian allrounder Delissa Kimmince is the only member of their WBBL|05 group who remains on a multi-year deal, and other clubs will not only be circling Mooney, but also the likes of Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson and Grace Harris.

The Heat will also have a new leader this season following the retirement of Kirby Short, who leaves big shoes to fill after her leadership was hailed as a key factor in the team’s success.

But even if she does re-sign, Mooney doesn’t have her sights set on captaincy.

Mooney reels in three rippers behind the stumps

"Down the track I’d like to captain a team, but at this point Kirby’s shoes are huge to fill, she had a really big impact on the Brisbane Heat over the last couple of years and there’s no doubt in my mind she’s the reason we’ve been as successful as we’ve been," Mooney said.

"Her shoes are a bit too big for me to fill at the Brisbane Heat, but I’m sure whoever does take over will do a great job.

"In terms of where I’m at with my game, at this point I’m happy just being a player and adding advice where I can and providing an ear to whoever is captain."