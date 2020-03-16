In-form Mooney leads Premier side to title

Australian T20 World Cup hero Beth Mooney has dominated another final, hitting a sparkling century for Sandgate-Redcliffe against Gold Coast in the Katherine Raymont Shield decider at Allan Border Field.

Mooney continued her stellar season, scoring 112 to help Sandgate-Redcliffe to the premiership on Sunday, just a week after playing a leading role in Australia's World Cup triumph at the MCG.

Mooney and her World Cup winning teammate Delissa Kimmince (Gold Coast) became available to play in the final of the Women's Premier Grade competition when Australia's tour of South Africa was cancelled late last week as part of measures surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The left-hander picked up where she left off at the MCG last weekend, hitting 112 off 97 balls, as she and her Queensland teammate Jemma Barsby (85) put on 147 for the third wicket.

The Dolphins fought back emphatically with Toowoomba seamer Eliza Flynn twice being on a hat-trick to claim 4-30 as Sandgate-Redcliffe were bowled out for 238 in the 49th over.

Kimmince took 1-23 from eight overs for the Gold Coast while Australia A allrounder Sammy Jo Johnson claimed 2-40.

The Dolphins worked hard to stay in the run chase, with Australia A wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne hitting 50 and Johnson hitting two sixes in her innings of 41, but the minor premiers were unable to shake off a determined bowling attack.

Barsby led the way with 2-29 off her 10 overs as well as taking four catches while Dutch international Iris Zwilling took 3-32 as Gold Coast were dismissed for 207 in the 49th over.

The action took place against the backdrop of the 90th Anniversary celebrations of the formation of women's cricket in Queensland, with more than 70 past Queensland players attending a function at Allan Border Field.

Meanwhile the men's Premier Grade final will be fought out next week between perennial heavyweights University of Queensland and rookie club Ipswich/Logan which earned the right to contest their first final in the club's short history by defeating Wests on Sunday.

Ipswich/Logan also had their women's team make the semi-final of the Katherine Raymont Shield, which they lost on Saturday to the Gold Coast.

Main pic: Bob Jones Photography