Shooting for the Moon: Why Aussie star is heading west

Unsatisfied by her ascent to the top of the world, Beth Mooney's determination to take her game to yet another level is the driving force behind her move to the Perth Scorchers.

Mooney has signed a two-year deal with the Perth club, bidding farewell to the Brisbane Heat after claiming back-to-back titles.

The 26-year-old claimed the No.1 ranking in the ICC's T20 batting charts after a dominant T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year, leaping ahead of the likes of Australia teammates Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning.

QUICK SINGLE Scorchers poach World Cup star Mooney

"At this point in my career I feel like I can evolve as a player and to do that I have to challenge myself, and that's the main reason for going to Perth," Mooney told reporters via teleconference on Wednesday.

"For me it's about ensuring whatever impact I have is a positive one and I'm probably at a point in my career where I also feel I can give back to some younger players and hopefully help them achieve the things they want to in their game."

Mooney has attributed the gains made in her batting game across the last two summers – which saw her score a combined 1229 runs , while she was also named player of the match in both of Brisbane's WBBL final wins – to the input of Australia assistant coach Shelley Nitschke.

With four-time Belinda Clark Award winner Nitschke taking over as Scorchers head coach for WBBL|06, Mooney leapt at the chance to follow her.

Magnificent Mooney masters WBBL decider

"To have an opportunity to work with her on a full-time basis during the WBBL was one I couldn't pass up," Mooney said.

"Shell's one of the legends of Australian cricket, she's highly regarded not just as a coach but as a person as well.

"Since she moved up to Brisbane around 18 months ago taking up that assistant coach job with the Australian team, I've had the opportunity to work with her and (Australia coach) Matthew Mott in the winter months and during the Big Bash season as well, doing one-on-one training.

"The advice she gives and the little nuances she picks up in my game, and just the ability to have a conversation that's mutually respectful as well, is really important to me and gives me the opportunity to improve my game.

"I know she'll have a huge impact on the Scorchers' line-up, whatever that looks like."

QUICK SINGLE Inside the unknown world of Beth Mooney

Mooney is the first new signing announced by the club for WBBL|06, and their only marquee player to date although she joins experienced former Australia opener Nicole Bolton and up-and-coming allrounder Heather Graham in orange.

Asked about speculation the Scorchers were also set to lure New Zealand superstar Sophie Devine away from the Adelaide Strikers, Mooney gave nothing away.

"In an ideal world, that would happen but I don't know a whole lot about the situation," Mooney said.

"There's been a lot of movement around the WBBL already, so who knows what will happen.

"I'm sure there's plenty of teams chasing someone of the calibre of Sophie Devine and she deserves that given the season she had last year and the reputation she has as one of the best players in the world.

"If Perth is lucky enough to sign her, that's great but we'll have to wait and see what happens."

Scorchers squad so far: Jemma Barsby, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Emma King, Beth Mooney (Aus)