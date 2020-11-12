Prolific Mooney extends edge over Sixers and Perry

Ellyse Perry reclaimed her crowd as the Rebel WBBL's all-time leading run scorer on Wednesday… for all of about 90 minutes.

Sixers captain Perry, who had been overtaken by Perth Scorchers star Beth Mooney when the two teams met at Hurstville Oval last Sunday, rose back to the top during her innings of 62 when the same sides met again, on Wednesday in Blacktown.

QUICK SINGLE WBBL wrap: Kapp taken to hospital after heart scare

But it was short lived, as Mooney's brilliant unbeaten 75 ensured not only back-to-back victories for the Scorchers against the Sixers, but also guaranteed she would end the latest round of matches 60 runs ahead of her rival.

Mooney outdoes Perry but Scorchers win soured by Kapp scare

Mooney, who is the world's top-ranked T20I batter, has scored 2863 runs at 46.93 with a strike rate of 121.77 through five-and-a-half WBBL seasons.

She and Perry (2803 runs at 53.9, strike rate of 105.33) are miles ahead of their nearest rivals on the overall runs tally.

In third place some 500 runs back is Mooney's Scorchers teammate Sophie Devine, with 2356 runs to her name.

"I didn't know that stat, which is new for me because I'm pretty across most of the stats in this competition," Mooney said after her team wrapped up a five-wicket win.

Magnificent Mooney outlasts Sixers with unbeaten 75

"But at the end of the day my job is just to help the team win games and I was just fortunate enough to contribute today."

The Sixers' attack could have been forgiven on Wednesday for thinking they had been transported back in time to the WBBL|04 final at Drummoyne Oval, when Mooney hit a match-winning 65 against the odds to seal the Brisbane Heat's maiden title.

Mooney's uniform is now a different colour, but that same grit, determination and sheer brilliance in the chase was again on display in Blacktown as Mooney perfectly timed the Scorchers' pursuit of the Sixers' 4-137.

It came despite opening partner Sophie Devine, who scored a match-winning ton when the teams had met just three days earlier, being dismissed for four in the first over.

Perry powers way to unbeaten 62

Like that day two years ago, on Wednesday Mooney battled the hot weather as much as she did the Sydney bowlers, crouching on her haunches between deliveries, but there are few things the left-hander enjoys more than beating the Sixers, no matter which club she is representing.

"(It was about) just trying to stay in the game as long as possible," Mooney said of her approach to the chase.

QUICK SINGLE WBBL finals hit prime time under lights

"If the run rate blows out on a wicket like that, when the ball starts getting soft it gets really difficult to come back from that.

"It's about staying ahead of the game, our bowlers did a wonderful job restricting them to that total and we got off to the flier with the bat which was really handy, we were ahead of the game from the start."

The Scorchers moved into the top four following Wednesday's win and will have a chance to consolidate their position against the injury-ridden Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

England star Amy Jones is also edging closer to a return from a quad injury and has resumed batting in the nets at training.

"I hope (she's not far away), Jonesy is a world-class player and got a wonderful amount of knowledge about the game," Mooney said.

WBBL's all-time top run scorers

Beth Mooney (Scorchers, Heat): 2863 runs | 82 inns | Ave 46.93 | SR 121.77

Ellyse Perry (Sixers): 2803 runs | 76 inns | Ave 53.9 | SR 105.33

Sophie Devine (Scorchers, Strikers): 2356 runs | 73 inns | Ave 38.62 | SR 128.77

Meg Lanning (Stars, Scorchers): 2230 runs | 57 inns | Ave 48.47 | SR 121.59

Elyse Villani (Stars, Scorchers): 2228 runs | 78 inns | Ave 32.28 | SR 114.19