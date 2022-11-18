Weber WBBL|08

Mooney hits straps as Perth face must-win games

It is do or die for the Perth Scorchers in Moe this weekend, but run-machine Beth Mooney is peaking at the right time of the season

Laura Jolly

18 November 2022, 06:02 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo