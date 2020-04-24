Women's game, WBBL can thrive in post-corona world

Australia batter Beth Mooney is optimistic the women’s game can continue to build on the momentum of this year’s record-breaking T20 World Cup, despite the current hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The threat the pandemic is posing to the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup, to be played on Australian soil in October and November, has been firmly in the spotlight, with some suggestion the ICC event could be postponed until the backend of the 2020-21 summer.

Such a move could have a knock-on effect to the 2021 women’s 50-over World Cup, scheduled to be played in New Zealand next February and March.

Travel restrictions and social distancing rules could also have an impact on the next edition of the Rebel WBBL, stifling its ability to build on what was a breakthrough first standalone edition last summer.

Mooney conceded there were plenty of unknowns ahead, but she is optimistic a sport-hungry Australian public will embrace the women’s game when it does resume.

"Isolation is showing everyone what they’re grateful for," Mooney said.

"Once the restrictions are lifted and we get to do the things we used to ... as a sports fan myself, it’ll probably make me get to live sport more after not being able to do it now, so hopefully the rest of the country does as well.

"We’re professional athletes now, we want to be playing as much cricket as we can and the WBBL is the best domestic competition in the world, so it would be disappointing if it didn’t go ahead as it has done in the past.

"But this is not just cricket that’s being impacted, it’s people’s lives daily, people’s jobs and livelihoods, so if it means we don’t get to play a few games of cricket here and there, we’ve got to look at the bigger picture – there’s more important things in life sometimes."

On Thursday, the ICC said planning for both the men’s T20 World Cup and the women’s tournament next year were going ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak.

After the ICC hosted a Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting, the governing body said: "planning for both events as currently scheduled is ongoing".

It’s expected a final call on the T20 World Cup may be delayed until August as officials weigh up their options during the global uncertainty.

"You want to be playing as much cricket as you can and a one-day World Cup is one of those things that’s always in your eyeline and your calendar as a cricketer," Mooney said.

"(But) there are bigger things at play here, so if it was to get moved I don’t think anyone would be too disappointed if it was because we’re trying to take care of people and communities around us.

"And there’s a bigger picture in cricket of trying to fit everything in, in the male and female programs across the world, so they’ll hopefully keep us in the loop with any updates or any information they have around what that will look like moving forward."

If WBBL|06 does proceed as planned, it may yet go ahead without its usual host of international superstars, if current travel restrictions remain in place.

Last summer, players from England, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Ireland were all part of what is considered the leading women’s domestic T20 competition.

"The really positive thing that’s happening at the moment is currently the AFL and NRL are trying to get up and running," Mooney said.

"Sport is a huge part of Australian lives. It’s a positive we’re slowly moving towards bringing back elite sport and that would hold us in good stead for a WBBL to happen.

"Of what I’ve seen and read, CA has been collaborating with the government really closely and seeing what options are available (regarding travel).

"Worst case scenario, we’ll have to keep it as a domestic tournament for this year but I think that’ll provide an opportunity for young players and really show the depth we have in Australian cricket at the moment."

Sydney Sixers imports Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp told reporters on Thursday they still dearly hoped to return to the WBBL this summer, with the South African pair having appeared in every edition of the tournament to date.

"There is that concern," van Niekerk said from the pair’s home in Port Elizabeth.

"We love going to Australia and representing the Sydney Sixers, it is one of the highlights of our year.

"Hopefully we can get there."