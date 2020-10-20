Rebel WBBL|06

Mooney embraces first-up showdown with Heat

Two-time title winner with Brisbane has switched allegiances and will square off with her old mates when WBBL06 kicks off this Sunday

Laura Jolly

20 October 2020, 08:32 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo