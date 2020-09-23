Confidence game: Mooney bids to banish self-doubt

The ICC's top-ranked T20I batter Beth Mooney has made the surprising admission she suffers from sporadic crises of confidence when performing her craft – a shortcoming in her game the brilliant left-hander has been working hard to address in recent months.

Mooney will re-establish her formidable partnership with Alyssa Healy at the top of the Australian order this Saturday when the hosts face New Zealand in Brisbane in the first of three T20I matches, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series between the same sides. All six matches will be played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The 26-year-old took her game to another level last summer, with her remarkable run streak in the Rebel Women's Big Bash steering the Brisbane Heat to a second-straight title, before she led all comers on the run-scorers list as Australia triumphed in the T20 World Cup in March.

In each tournament, she was the top-scorer in the final – a feat she also achieved in the T20I tri-series with England and India in between, as well as in the previous summer's WBBL final.

It has been those sorts of high-pressure performances that have earned Mooney the reputation as a batter of considerable poise and composure, however the Queenslander suggested today that all is perhaps not quite as it seems.

"There are usually times where I'm pretty unsure of myself out in the middle and not necessarily backing my decision-making in the situation of the game," she revealed.

"The way I approach the game and think about it, I've been working really closely with (Australia assistant coach) Shelley Nitschke up in Brisbane and (Queensland state talent manager and former Australia women's coach) Mark Sorell. That's been really cool to work with different people and get different perspectives of what they think of where I'm at, compared to what I think.

Perry continues rehab as Aussies prepare for NZ

"For me it was just about getting a bit more confidence in decision-making and adaptability within a game, but also making sure I used good options when I could, and hopefully we see that in these games coming up.

"To be put under different scenarios at training – being at Allan Border Field and using the turf wickets there – and learning to adapt quicker to what the wicket is doing and what the situation may be, obviously they're only scenarios but to be able to get some feedback from a coach directly about whether what they think and what I think are aligned is pretty important.

"I guess I needed a little bit more data to collect in terms of what I was thinking was accurate in terms of what was happening with the wicket or the situation, so that's been really nice to be able to have those really fluid conversations."

QUICK SINGLE Sutherland storm set to hit this summer, says Lanning

Mooney has long sought the counsel of legendary Australia allrounder and current Scorchers head coach Nitschke, who is based in Brisbane with Cricket Australia and who has lured the star opener away from the Heat this summer to link up with Perth.

That pair and New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine – another new Scorchers signing who promises to form a devastating opening duo with Mooney – will come together at the conclusion of these internationals to work together ahead of WBBL06, which is set to be played in a Sydney hub from October 25.