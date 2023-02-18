ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Mooney keeps clear focus in confidence boosting knock

Shelley Nitschke says a return to her best by the Australian opener was the perfect confidence boost the team needed heading into the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup

Laura Jolly in Gqeberha

18 February 2023, 10:17 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo