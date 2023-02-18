Mooney keeps clear focus in confidence boosting knock

Aussies prepare for pace test against World Cup hosts

Beth Mooney's first half-century of the T20 World Cup is the perfect confidence boost for the Australia heading into the business end of the tournament, coach Shelley Nitschke believes.

Mooney, one of the most consistent and dominant batters in the shortest format of the game in recent years and player of the tournament in 2020, started her 2023 campaign with scores of 0 and two after also going scoreless in a warm-up match against Ireland.

But the left-hander, who last month was awarded her second Belinda Clark Award, was unbeaten in Australia's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, scoring 56 not out from 53 deliveries.

"She obviously missed out the first couple of games but we all know what a great player she is and how consistent she is," Nitschke told cricket.com.au on Friday.

"There wasn't any concern about her, but just to see her out there, making some runs, making a fifty and then carrying her bat through, I think she'll draw a lot of confidence from that.

"And I look forward to her (showing it) out there again against South Africa."

While Mooney missed out in her first two knocks of the tournament, she had arrived in South Africa fresh off a dominant series against Pakistan which included an ODI century at North Sydney Oval.

"It's T20 cricket, she missed out in two games," Nitschke continued.

"I think the main thing was just not to get too carried away with that.

Mooney broke a run of single figure scores with 56 not out against Sri Lanka // ICC via Getty

"She's done all the work, she has been in good form, so I don't think there was anything technically that was going wrong, and we had the confidence that she was going to turn it around and she did.

"It was just more about not overthinking it too much."

Australia's showdown with hosts South Africa on Saturday will be played on a different pitch at St George's Park to their two games at the venue against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, however Nitschke is expecting spin to still feature largely in both teams' plans.

Australia used 13 overs of spin against Sri Lanka, a record for them in a T20 World Cup match, and it has proved an effective weapon across the tournament on tiring pitches late in the South African season.

With experienced left-arm orthodox bowler Jess Jonassen sitting on the bench, Australia have plenty of spin options up their sleeve for the clash, while they will have to navigate in-form Proteas left-armer Nonkululeko Mlaba, who is the world's second-ranked T20I bowler.

"Most of the wickets that we have had here have provided something for the spinners, as they have something for the seamers at times, too," Nitschke said.

"I expect it to take some turn as has been a consistent theme for the tournament but it's something that we'll have to read pretty quickly and adapt to with both bat and ball."

Australia will cement top spot in Group A with victory over the Proteas, who will be desperate to produce an upset as they aim to make the knockout stages in their home tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)