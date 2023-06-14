England A v Australia - Women

Scoop Podcast: Rivalry and red balls with Beth Mooney

Gun batter Beth Mooney joins the Scoop Podcast in England to set the scene ahead of a massive women's Ashes series

Laura Jolly and Emily Collin in Leicester

14 June 2023, 10:36 AM AEST

