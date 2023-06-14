Scoop Podcast: Rivalry and red balls with Beth Mooney

Hands up! Beth Mooney's stint with the Queensland Police

The Ashes are nearly here! The Australian women's cricket team have arrived in Leicester for the first leg of the Women's Ashes, and so have the Scoop Podcast duo of Laura Jolly and Emily Collin who are joined by Beth Mooney for the first episode of the tour.

Beth chats to Laura and Em about her off-season work experience stint with the Queensland Police Service, as well as how she's feeling about facing a Dukes ball in English conditions and how the Australian batting order might look in the absence of captain Meg Lanning and retired Rachael Haynes.

Laura and Em were both there for the Aussies' first training session in Leicester ahead of a three-day warm-up match against England A, and share their thoughts on who might make it into the XI for the Test match at Trent Bridge.

