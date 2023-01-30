Mooney caps special year with second Belinda Clark Award

Mooney marches on to claim second Belinda Clark Award

Beth Mooney has further strengthened her credentials as Australia’s – and possibly the world’s – best batter, winning her second Belinda Clark Award in three years.

Mooney was officially crowned Australia's best women's cricketer from the past 12 months at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday night, finishing with dual honours having already taken out the ODI Player of the Year gong.

Beth Mooney’s golden 12 months (Jan 20, 2022 – Jan 21, 2023)

Test: M: 1 | Inns: 2 | Runs: 66 | Ave: 33 | SR: 47.14 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | HS: 63

ODIs: M: 13 | Inns: 13 | Runs: 594 | Ave: 99 | SR: 102.06 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 4 | HS: 133

T20Is: M: 14 | Inns: 13 | Runs: 449 | Ave: 56.12 | SR: 134.43 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 4 | HS: 89no

The 29-year-old batter totalled 129 votes to win the award ahead of captain Meg Lanning with 110 votes, while allrounder Tahlia McGrath, who took out the T20I Player of the Year award, finished third with 95 votes, under the system that factors in votes from players, team officials, media and umpires.

Mooney averaged 99 across 13 ODIs during the voting period // Getty

The voting period took in last January’s multi-format Ashes, the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, T20 tri-series against Ireland and Pakistan, Commonwealth Games, December’s T20I tour of India and the ODI leg of this month’s CommBank series against Pakistan.

During that time Mooney scored more runs than any other Australian woman across all formats, amassing 1109 at 69.31 – ahead of Lanning (991 at 55.05) and Alyssa Healy (771 at 32.15).

She missed Australia’s first three matches within the voting period, the three Ashes T20Is against England, after suffering a broken jaw in a training mishap.

Remarkably, Mooney returned to play the Test match at Manuka Oval just 10 days later, despite being restricted to a mostly liquid diet, and scored a second-innings half-century in what turned into a thrilling draw.

Reliving Mooney's jaw-dropping recovery for Ashes thriller

Her one-day year started with 73 in the first Ashes ODI at Manuka Oval, and while batting in the middle-order at times limited her opportunities throughout 2022 before she shifted to opener for the recent one-day series against Pakistan, the left-hander made the most of almost every chance she got.

Mooney was dismissed just six times in 13 ODI innings across the voting period, registering scores of 73, 27no, 23no, 30, 28no, 30no, 21, 66no, 43no, 62, 1, 57no, and finally this month’s career-best 133 against Pakistan at Allan Border Field.

Those efforts were enough for Mooney to take out the ODI Player of the Year award, finishing with 25 votes ahead of Lanning (24) and Healy (21).

Mooney mauls Pakistan attack with powerful century

The Queenslander was Australia’s leading T20I run scorer throughout 2022 (449 runs at a strike rate of 134), ahead of McGrath, while she also topped the overall runs charts at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with two half-centuries.

Mooney ended the year in style in India, with unbeaten knocks of 82no and 89no during the five-match series.

Mooney is currently ranked second in both the ICC’s ODI and T20I batting rankings, but when pressed on whether she was currently the world’s best all-format batter when speaking to media in Sydney earlier this month, the left-hander insisted she could list 10 better players than herself.

QUICK SINGLE Mooney hitting sweet spot with World Cup around the corner

But skipper Meg Lanning disagreed a day later, saying "I think she’d have to be very close."

"I don’t think it matters what format or what position she plays in because she seems to be able to go out there and dominate and perform consistently," Lanning said.

"That’s the difference between her and other players in the world – she does it game after game.

"Even the other day she sort of struggled a bit early, but she was able to get through that tricky period and accelerate from there.

"We’re very lucky to have her in our side because she’s someone we can rely on in big games. I’m sure we’ll see a big T20 series from her and then onto the World Cup."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group B: England, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)