Big Bash League transfers: How your team is placed

Big Bash players can officially switch teams and ink fresh deals, while clubs can explore trade opportunities after the contracting embargo was lifted by Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday.

Although clubs have filled the majority of their rosters for the league's 10th season, there are numerous overseas slots still open and many off-contract local players up for grabs.

Teams are currently permitted only two international signings in their playing XI, but it is believed there are considerations of expanding that cap to three. Clubs are also presently allowed up to four international 'replacement' players in addition to their main 18-man squad.

CA had weighed up the introduction of an overseas player draft ahead of BBL10, but COVID-19 border restrictions and the fluidity of the international schedule has seen that idea shelved for now.

Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers) are the only confirmed overseas signings at this stage, but Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Liam Livingstone (Perth Scorchers) and AB de Villiers (Brisbane Heat) are all chances of returning to their previous clubs.

On the domestic front, Matthew Renshaw (reportedly heading to the Adelaide Strikers), James Pattinson (Melbourne Renegades) and Ben Cutting (Sydney Thunder) have all been linked with moves away from the Heat, while multiple clubs are chasing out-of-contract Melbourne Stars man Peter Handscomb.

Clubs have up to $1.86m AUD to play with in their salary cap this season.

Adelaide Strikers

BBL|09 result: Third (lost in Knockout final to Sydney Thunder)

BBL|10 squad so far: Travis Head, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells

BBL|09 squad members off contract: Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan (Afg), Jake Lehmann, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt (Eng), Cameron White, Nick Winter

Brisbane Heat

BBL|09 result: Seventh

BBL|10 squad so far: Tom Banton (Eng), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Swepson.

BBL|09 squad members off contract: AB de Villiers (SA), Cameron Gannon, Sam Heazlett, Zahir Khan (Afg), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, James Pattinson, Jack Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg)

Hobart Hurricanes

BBL|09 result: Fourth (lost the Eliminator final to the Sydney Thunder)

BBL|10 squad so far: Scott Boland, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade

Departures: George Bailey (retired)

BBL|09 squad members off contract: Qais Ahmad (Afg), David Miller (SAF), Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Simon Milenko, Jake Reed, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, Aaron Summers, Mac Wright

Melbourne Renegades

BBL|09 result: Eighth

BBL|10 squad so far: Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth

BBL|09 squad members off contract: Tom Andrews, Tom Cooper, Alex Doolan, Andrew Fekete, Richard Gleeson (Eng), Harry Gurney (Eng), Nathan McSweeney, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi (Afg), Samit Patel (Eng), Luke Robins, Brayden Stepien

Melbourne Stars

BBL|09 result: Runners-up (first on the regular season standings)

BBL|10 squad so far: Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

BBL|09 squad members off contract: Pat Brown (Eng), Jackson Coleman, Samuel Elliot, Peter Handscomb, Dilbar Hussain (Pak), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nep), Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Haris Rauf (Pak), Dale Steyn (SA)

Perth Scorchers

BBL|09 result: Sixth

BBL|10 squad so far: Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

BBL|09 squad members off contract: Tim David, Liam Guthrie, Nick Hobson, Chris Jordan (Eng), Liam Livingstone (Eng), Jaron Morgan, Morne Morkel (SA)

Sydney Sixers

BBL|09 result: Champions (second on the regular season standings)

BBL|10 squad so far: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (Eng), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk

BBL|09 squad members off contract: Justin Avendano, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Josh Hazlewood, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Steve Smith, Henry Thornton, James Vince (Eng)

Sydney Thunder

BBL|09 result: Fifth (lost the Challenger final to Melbourne Stars)

BBL|10 squad so far: Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

BBL|09 squad members off contract: Liam Bowe, Alex Hales (Eng), Liam Hatcher, Jay Lenton, Chris Morris (SA), Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu