English stars set to dominate list of BBL imports

The KFC BBL is set for a UK invasion this summer with the potential for all eight clubs to have at least one Englishman on their list for the upcoming season.

Trent Woodhill, the BBL's new player acquisition consultant, was in the UK recently for Australia's white-ball tour and used the trip as a scouting mission to attract some of England's World Cup heroes to the Big Bash.

Three-format stars like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer are off limits due to England's Test commitments this summer, but media reports have linked dynamic one-day openers Jonny Bairstow (Melbourne Stars) and Jason Roy (Perth Scorchers) with a move to Australia while Dawid Malan, the world's top-ranked T20 batter, has had talks with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Uncertainty over travel restrictions and the international schedule has made attracting overseas talent more complicated than usual this year, but England's white-ball stars are among the few internationals who will be available and they've already been given the green light by their skipper, Eoin Morgan, to target a stint in the Big Bash.

Woodhill declined to comment on which overseas stars he expects to join the competition this season, but said some big-name English signings were imminent.

"I expect some names to land and be announced by teams very soon," Woodhill told cricket.com.au.

"Obviously I can't divulge that at the moment, but I'm very confident those players will be announced soon.

"If the league is lucky enough to land those players mentioned, it'd be a really big coup for the tournament.

"At the moment, there's a window for English white-ball players in December and January. And based on the fact that they're the best white-ball team in the world at the moment, it suggests that clubs will be targeting at least one of those players per team."

English pair Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers) are the only foreigners to have already committed for this season, while it's been reported that Liam Livingstone (Perth Scorchers) and Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder) have also been in discussions about a return.

Each side is permitted two imports on their 18-man list and up to four foreign replacement players.

While the uncertain international schedule means English players have been the focus on the BBL's recruitment drive, Woodhill said South African legend Dale Steyn could be gettable as well.

"Someone like Dale Steyn, hopefully he gets another opportunity again," said Woodhill, who was list manager at the Stars when they signed the South African last season.

"He was fantastic last year and left a lasting legacy, which I think is something that can be undervalued.

"I think he'd love to. If I'm a list manager, I'm looking at Dale Steyn as a potential overseas player because he still bowls 140(kph), he's still a legend and he has so much to offer on and off the field."

The global pandemic has created myriad uncertainties about the format and structure of the BBL this season, and Woodhill used his recent trip to the UK to ease any concerns of England's star players.

Despite recent criticisms by broadcaster Channel Seven about the standard of the BBL, he insists the best players in the world still want to be part of the tournament.

"People want to play in the Big Bash." he said. "My phone has rung steadily with both agents and players seeking an opportunity.

"I was able to spend a little bit of time (in England) – albeit at a distance with a mask on – with some players who've shown interest in the BBL.

"It was helpful for them with me being there to be able to comfort them on what the BBL will be like this season in a COVID environment. So definitely, it was really beneficial being there.

"I think audiences are going to see some of these English players that you'd know and who are global superstars, and you'll see other guys who are on the periphery.

"To Australian fans, keep an open mind because as much as you'll be seeing some superstars of the game, you'll see the next round of superstars as well."