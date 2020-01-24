BBL finals race: The run home for each club

With a new five-team finals system introduced for this season of the KFC BBL, there is plenty to play out over what looks set to be a thrilling final week of the regular season.

Played over two weekends early next month, the new five-match, five-team finals system guarantees a double-chance for teams that finish first and second in the regular season.The dominant Melbourne Stars have already secured top spot, the Sixers and Strikers will be there somewhere, and four other teams are still all vying for a finals spot.

Here's a reminder of the new-look finals schedule and a club-by-club look at each team and what they can expect over the next week.

BBL|09 Finals Series

(Home team listed first)

Thurs Jan 30: The Eliminator (Fourth v Fifth)

Fri Jan 31: The Qualifier (First v Second)

Sat Feb 1: The Knock-Out (Third v Winner of The Eliminator)

Thurs Feb 6: The Challenger (Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knock-Out)

Sat Feb 8: The Final (Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger)

1st: Melbourne Stars (20 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 10 | Lost: 3 | NRR: 0.874

The run home

Jan 25: v Heat (sixth) at the MCG

Stoinis keeps run flowing with another fifty

A dominant tournament from last year's finalists saw them lock in top spot with three matches to play, and now they also welcome back Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa for their run to the finals. Whether breakout star Haris Rauf also returns for the finals following his maiden call-up to play for Pakistan remains to be seen. Since cementing top spot they have stumbled, first with Monday night's rain-affected loss to the Sixers before their third defeat of the season, to the Strikers on Wednesday. However, they have already secured hosting rights for the Qualifier final on January 31. Will this be the year they finally break through for their maiden title?

2nd: Sydney Sixers (17 points)

Played: 13 | Won: 8 | Lost: 4 | NR: 1 | NNR: 0.234

The run home

Jan 25: v Renegades (eighth) at the SCG

Sixers cash in as Heat batting woes continue

The Sixers moved back into second spot with a dominant victory over the Heat last night in Brisbane. The victory does not mean they have secured second, but if they win their final match against the Renegades on Saturday at the SCG and the Strikers lose one of their final two matches, a date with the Stars in The Qualifier is locked in. They will welcome back paceman Josh Hazlewood for the Renegades clash but will be without import Tom Curran for the finals due to international duty.

3rd: Adelaide Strikers (15 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 7 | Lost: 4 | NR: 1 | NRR: 0.639

The run home

Jan 24: v Scorchers (fourth) at Optus Stadium

Jan 26: v Hurricanes (seventh) at Adelaide Oval

Strikers dampen Heat with monster 10-wicket win

Wins over the Hurricanes and the Stars have put the Strikers well and truly in the race to earn a double chance. Next up is a crucial road trip to Perth, but it's likely their fate won't be decided until after their home clash against the Hurricanes on the Australia Day long weekend. The return of Alex Carey from international duty has bolstered their middle order.

4th: Perth Scorchers (12 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 6 | Lost: 6 | NNR: 0.066

The run home

Jan 24: v Strikers (third) at Optus Stadium

Jan 26: v Thunder (fifth) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Perth punish sluggish Thunder with whirlwind opening stand

Consecutive losses to the top-of-the-table Stars halted the Scorchers' momentum after three straight wins, but they bounced back hard with a strong victory over the Thunder that propelled them into the top four. A home win over the Strikers could be enough to lock in a top five place, but their hopes appear likely to come down to a winner-takes-all match against the Thunder on Australia Day. The Scorchers will also welcome back the Ashtons - Turner and Agar - from international duty while they've balanced the loss of Chris Jordan (England selection) with the canny recruitment of South African quick Morne Morkel for the run home.

5th: Sydney Thunder (11 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 5 | Lost: 6 | NR: 1 | NNR: -0.236

The run home

Jan 24: v Hurricanes (seventh) at Blundstone Arena

Jan 26: v Scorchers (fourth) at Sydney Showground Stadium

Hales storm arrivesin Perth to carry Thunder

A rain-shortened victory in the Sydney Smash put the Thunder in the top four however that lofty status was short-lived after Monday night's defeat in Perth saw the Scorchers leapfrog them in their mid-table battle. The Thunder's next game against the Scorchers could well determine the fate of both teams in the chase for a finals spot, though they face a danger match against the Hurricanes before that. The club will benefit from having little disruption to their playing squad; Chris Morris missed selection in South Africa's ODI side and looks set to remain for the finals, while they have had no Australian ODI or Test representatives.

6th: Brisbane Heat (10 Points)

Played: 12 | Won: 5 | Lost: 7 | NNR: -0.582

The run home

Jan 25: v Stars (first) at the MCG

Jan 27: v Renegades (eighth) at Marvel Stadium

Brisbane Heat suffer worst collapse in BBL history

The Heat were hoping to rebound from their epic collapse against the Renegades with a strong showing against Steve Smith and the Sixers on Thursday night, but unfortunately the same batting woes continued in an eight-wicket loss. Their finals hopes are not completely dashed, but their destiny is no longer in their hands. The Heat will need to win one more game than the fifth-placed Thunder, but with AB de Villiers in your side anything is possible.

7th: Hobart Hurricanes (7 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 4 | Lost: 7 | NR: 1 | NNR: -0.748

The run home

Jan 24: v Thunder (fifth) at Blundstone Arena

Jan 26: v Strikers (third) at Adelaide Oval

Miller goes berserk in Launceston

Hobart returned to the winner's list with a thrilling win over the Renegades, but they still need plenty to go their way on the run home to make the top five. The return of D'Arcy Short from international duty will be a huge help, but the Canes need to keep winning – and by big margins – to improve their Net Run Rate of -0.748, which is the worst in the competition.

8th: Melbourne Renegades (4 points)

Played: 12 | Won: 2 | Lost: 10 | NNR: -0.382

The run home

Jan 25: v Sixers (second) at the SCG

Jan 27: v Heat (sixth) at Marvel Stadium

The Renegades stunned the Heat to keep the finals dream alive but that lasted barely 24 hours, with the Scorchers' win over the Thunder ending hopes of a miracle. While there will be no finals for the defending champs, their game against the Heat could have significant ramifications on the final five, and with skipper Aaron Finch and paceman Kane Richardson back in the fold, they're every chance to spring a couple of upsets.