BBL10: All player movement, trades, signings so far

The opening of the KFC BBL contracting window on September 1 has already led to a handful of players moving clubs, with plenty more expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Twelve days into the contracting window, we take a look at the deals already done, those expected to come, and which overseas stars are targeting a move to Australia this summer.

The done deals

The player movement began on Tuesday with just the fourth ever trade in BBL history, with Billy Stanlake joining Melbourne Stars from Adelaide Strikers and Daniel Worrall heading the other way.

The Stars have also lost foundation player Peter Handscomb, who has joined the Hurricanes after nine seasons in green. The right-hander effectively fills a gap in the Hobart middle order left by the retirement of George Bailey, and he could also open the batting if regular openers Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short are unavailable during the season.

And the Strikers announced their second addition of the week when they unveiled Matthew Renshaw as their boom batting recruit having crossed from the Brisbane Heat.

The English contingent

A gap in the international schedule could see a host of England’s World Cup winning stars play in the Big Bash this summer after skipper Eoin Morgan identified the tournament as a great one for his white-ball players to target.

Left-hander Dawid Malan, the No.1 ranked T20 batsman in the world, has confirmed he’s closing in on a deal with one BBL club, which cricket.com.au believes to be the Hurricanes.

Elsewhere, an ESPNCricinfo report this week linked opener Jonny Bairstow with a move to the Stars and Alex Hales with a return to the Sydney Thunder, while the report also said Jason Roy has shown interest in a return to the competition.

It’s also understood the Perth Scorchers have held discussions with Liam Livingstone about a return this season.

Morgan, who has previously played for the Thunder, has also flagged he’s expecting to be available for the entire tournament.

"The IPL is going ahead, and we have a long tour to India which actually frees up guys to play a full Big Bash and then potentially put their case forward to be selected in an IPL in the new year," he said recently.

Last year, the left-hander held talks with coach Darren Lehmann about joining the Brisbane Heat, but a deal never eventuated.

English pair Tom Banton (Heat) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers) are already signed on for this season.

While England’s white-ball guns are set to be available for the BBL, their Test players are likely to be off limits due to their proposed commitments in Sri Lanka and India over the summer.

The Hurricanes have not had discussions with Jofra Archer about a return on the understanding that he won’t be available, while England’s Test commitments would seemingly rule out a BBL return for Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Joe Root as well.

England are also keen for leg-spinner Adil Rashid to return to the Test set-up for their tours of the subcontinent, starting with a pre-tour red-ball camp that’s expected to start in late November. However, if Rashid (who was the leading wicket taker in BBL05 when he played for the Strikers) turns down a shot at a Test comeback, a BBL stint could well be on the cards.

The other overseas stars

The most prolific bowler in T20 history, West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo, is keen for a return to the BBL, but it’s understood he’s yet to find a club interested in signing him.

The 36-year-old, who recently became the first man to take 500 T20 wickets, is no stranger to the Big Bash having played for both Melbourne franchises as well as the Sixers in the past.

Indian veteran Yuvraj Singh is in a similar position; having publicly spruiked his interest in becoming the first ever Indian to play in the tournament, Nine Media reported this week that interest from BBL clubs has been “modest”, despite the 38-year-old actively pursuing a deal.

Elsewhere, cricket.com.au understands that AB de Villiers (Heat), Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) and Haris Rauf (Stars) have all had discussions with their respective clubs about returning this season.

The local boys

A host of Australian players look set to switch clubs this season, with Renshaw's move to the Adelaide Strikers from the Heat confirmed on Friday.

Cricket.com.au reported this week that Daniel Christian is looking to join the Sixers from the Renegades, while James Pattinson (Renegades) and Ben Cutting (Thunder) have also been linked with moves away from the Heat.

Meanwhile, cricket.com.au has also reported that Victorian leg-spinner Wil Parker, South Australian left-armer Nick Winter and Western Australian allrounder Tim David are all expected to join the Hurricanes.