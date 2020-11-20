BBL signings wrap: Clubs lock in internationals, young guns

Adelaide Strikers have locked in a pair of “excitement machines” as they move closer to finalising their squad for the upcoming KFC BBL season.

Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson have put pen to paper with the Strikers, who were advanced to last summer’s ‘Knockout' Final’ before being beaten by the Sydney Thunder.

Scott has featured in South Australia’s four Marsh Sheffield Shield fixtures this season, impressing with an innings of 61 to help his team register a draw against Victoria this month.

Scott was a member of Australia’s Under-19 World Cup squad this year and is also a pace bowler.

Left-armer Johnson will bolster the Strikers’ firepower with the ball and is capable of sending down deliveries more than 140km/h.

The 24-year-old spent three seasons on the Redbacks rookie as a result of a standout year with West Torrens in 2016-17, which saw him steer the club to all three Premier Cricket First Grade championships.

“We welcome Liam and Spencer to the Adelaide Strikers, and we are most pleased to be able to offer them their first Big Bash contracts,” Strikers coach Jason Gillespie said.

“They’re excitement machines, and with Spencer’s left-arm pace and what we’ve seen already with Scotty in the Sheffield Shield, we’re very happy to welcome and continue the development of these fine young players.”

Wes Agar, Liam O’Connor and Harry Conway all re-committed to the club this week in another boost.

Agar and Conway signed on for three more seasons, with O’Connor penning a two-year extension.

Agar, who has been with the Strikers since BBL|06, has 19 wickets from 17 games for the Adelaide team with a best return of 4-33 against the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL|09.

Leg-spinner O’Connor, a member of the Strikers’ BBL|07 title-winning XI, returns for a fifth season with the Strikers. His 18 appearances have yielded 13 wickets with best of 3-30.

Emerging quick Conway made his BBL debut with the strikers last season, snaring five wickets in his five appearances.

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey is yet to re-sign with the Strikers but is expected to do so in coming days.

Carey made an earlier expected exit from Adelaide this week due to the coronavirus outbreak to link up with his Australia teammates in Sydney ahead of the first ODI on November 27.

“I‘ll definitely be playing the BBL,” Carey said this week.

“Keep your eye out for some news, hopefully should be coming down the line soon.”

In other BBL squad announcements in the recent days, the Brisbane Heat completed their roster with young Queensland pacemen Xavier Bartlett and Matthew Willans in line to make their debuts in the competition.

Bartlett, 21, was signed by Brisbane as a replacement player in January 2017 when came into the squad for the injured Luke Feldman and has eight wickets from two Sheffield Shield games this season.

Willans, who turns 20 in December, has gained a full contract for the first time after being a rookie at the Heat for the past two seasons.

Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan has switched clubs to link up with the Melbourne Stars having previously played for the Heat.

However, Zahir's BBL participation and that of the league's other Afghan stars may be limited after it was announced that the national side would play three ODIs against Ireland in January.

Exciting young West Indies allrounder Keemo Paul has signed on with Hobart Hurricanes for his first stint in the BBL.

The 22-year-old Paul will complement homegrown talents Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis with the ball, while he is also an aggressive batter.

Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane found a new home, crossing from the Stars to the Hurricanes.

Sandeep has grabbed 26 wickets at 19.80 from 21 games in the past two seasons.

He joins Dawid Malan, the world's top-ranked T20 batter, and Paul as Hobart’s key international signings and will be available from January.

South African Colin Ingram and young English batter Will Jacks will also play for the Hurricanes this season as replacement players.