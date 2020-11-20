KFC BBL|10

BBL signings wrap: Clubs lock in internationals, young guns

The latest from a busy week of player movement ahead of BBL|10, with the Strikers, Heat, Stars and Hurricanes all active

Cricket Network

20 November 2020, 03:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo