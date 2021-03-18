BBL draft plans revived amid divided opinions

Overseas player draft is back on the table for BBL11 with CA hopeful it will streamline recruitment and help attract big names, but concerns it will devalue the league have been raised

Louis Cameron

18 March 2021, 10:26 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo