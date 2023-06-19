Draft nominations open, dates for Big Bash seasons revealed

The men's Big Bash is set for a midweek finale for just the second time the competition's history due to a jam-packed summer of cricket that sees international matches scheduled until mid-February.

League officials today announced the dates for both the Weber WBBL|09 and KFC BBL|13 seasons while also confirming nominations for the overseas player drafts for both competitions were officially open.

QUICK SINGLE WBBL brings in player draft for overseas superstars

This coming season will mark the inaugural WBBL Draft while more than 330 players from across the world submitted their names for the first ever BBL draft last August.

"As we saw last year, the BBL overseas player draft injected significant excitement and interest into the global T20 market and we look forward to seeing this extend to the WBBL this year," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's general manager of Big Bash Leagues.

Following confirmation last month of a reduced 44-match schedule (40 home-and-away matches plus four finals), the league has announced the BBL|13 season will start on Thursday, December 7 and conclude with the final on Wednesday, January 24.

QUICK SINGLE BBL season reduced, draft picks on the trade table

It will be the second time the BBL final has been held on a Wednesday, with the previous occurrence when Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers in dramatic circumstances in Canberra to claim the BBL|04 title after Moises Henriques fumbled a final-ball run out chance in Brett Lee's final competitive match.

All other editions of the tournament have finished with the final on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

But due to the men's Test summer concluding with a day-night clash against the West Indies at the Gabba from January 25-29 and white-ball fixtures in early February, January 24 was one of the few dates the final could be held.

"The dates of the KFC BBL season will again compliment the overall shape of this summer's cricket schedule and culminate with finals well within the school holidays," said Dobson.

The dramatic final over of BBL|04, and Brett Lee

"The start of the season will also present some unique opportunities to engage with communities, connect with fans and introduce exciting new initiatives which will be announced in due course."

However, WBBL|09, which gets underway on Thursday, October 19, will again conclude with a weekend decider on Saturday, December 2. The league is expected to announce the full schedules for both competitions next month.

It comes as Hobart Hurricanes today announced Australia A allrounder Heather Graham had signed a two-year extension to remain with the club until at least 2026.

Hat-trick! Graham bowls her way into the history books

The 26-year-old was lured to the Hurricanes from the Perth Scorchers last year ahead of WBBL|08 on a two-year deal and following a 258-run and 10-wicket season the club was quick to sign her long-term.

Graham made 32 and a second ball duck for Australia A against England in a tour match over the weekend.

Australia A will play England A in three T20 and three 50-over matches across the next fortnight following which Graham will join the Northern Superchargers for a third straight year in the Hundred before returning to Tasmania for the start of the domestic season in September.

The WBBL will remain at 59 matches for the competition's ninth edition, while the BBL was shortened by 17 games 12 months in advance of changes set to be implemented under CA's new seven-year TV rights deal with Foxtel and Seven from the 2024-25 summer.

The reduced BBL season will include a new four-match finals series featuring the top four clubs (down from five matches and teams in BBL|09-BBL|12), with the finals structure to be confirmed closer to the season.