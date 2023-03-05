Stanlake to face Pucovski in long-awaited Tigers debut

Tasmania's new recruit Billy Stanlake is poised to return from a lengthy injury layoff in the Tigers' second XI clash with Victoria this week

Jack Paynter

5 March 2023, 02:47 PM AEST

@jackpayn

