Stanlake to face Pucovski in long-awaited Tigers debut

Billy Stanlake is poised to make his debut in Tasmanian colours after being named in the Tigers' Toyota Second XI squad for their clash with Victoria beginning on Monday.

Stanlake crossed from Queensland to the Tigers during the offseason and was expecting to return from a serious back injury for Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash until hurting his hamstring in late December.

QUICK SINGLE 'Normal' Stanlake frees shackles as BBL return nears

The 28-year-old has played four games for Premier League club Greater Northern Raiders but hasn't featured at domestic level since suffering back stress fractures in his county debut for Derbyshire in May 2021.

It's been a long road back for the 204cm fast bowler – 659 days in fact – with numerous setbacks along the way, which ultimately led to seeking a fresh start in Tasmania.

Stanlake got through 10 overs unscathed for Greater Northern Raiders on February 25, collecting 2-39.

He told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast in December prior to his latest injury that he "can't be happier" with the move south.

"Throughout my rehab progress it's just been a day-to-day (process), knock another week off so I haven't really ever looked too far ahead," he said.

"That's why it's gone pretty quick for me. The communication between coaches and medical staff and everyone involved has been terrific and for them to have the patience and to not to rush me back and to allow me just to get things right.

"I'm looking forward to competing with 'Riz' (Riley Meredith) and getting the speed gun up there.

"I'm sure once I get out there I'll probably try to start bowling as fast as I can, I'm sure the competitive juices will hit me straight away.

"But the main point is to make sure I'm in good positions, I'm up tall, bowling fast, getting my bounce … and my stock ball is where it needs to be with a couple of my variations and yorkers."

The second XI match at Lindisfarne Oval also marks Will Pucovski's return for Victoria after he stepped away from the game for personal reason in October.

QUICK SINGLE Pucovski to make Victorian comeback in second XI

Pucovski started the summer in Victoria's Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup teams and has been playing for Premier club side Melbourne since returning to the field in late January.

Cricket Victoria Head of Male Cricket, David Hussey, said it was pleasing to see Pucovski's progress and his desire to return to second XI cricket.

"From the outset we haven't set definitive timelines on his return but having played for Melbourne and the work he's done off the field over the last few months, he feels ready for this and we wish him all the best," he said.

The fixture will be both states final second XI match for the season.

Tasmania second XI squad: Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Nick Davis, Josh Hartill (wk), Brad Hope, Mitch Owen (c), Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Jack White

Victoria second XI squad: Xavier Crone (c), Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Harry Dixon, Zak Evans, Matt Fotia, Jon Merlo, Wil Parker, Will Pucovski, Harry Smyth, Blake Thomson, Doug Warren