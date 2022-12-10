Boland a 'no-brainer' for the Gabba: Ponting

Aussie bowlers make inroads under lights after posting 500

Pat Cummins gave his surest sign yet he is on track to be fit for the first NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa next week, but Ricky Ponting insisted his replacement Scott Boland must hold his spot for the Gabba.

Cummins bowled at good pace for the best part of 30 minutes on the Adelaide Oval wicket square before play in the ongoing day-night match against West Indies, marking his first trundle since hurting his quad in the summer-opening Test in Perth.

Australia's captain has been bullish on his chance of recovering in time for Brisbane.

The strong first-innings performances in Adelaide of both Boland and Michael Neser, who came in for Josh Hazlewood after he also was left out due to injury, will give selectors their first real headache of the summer.

Cummins missed the second Test with a minor quad strain // Getty

Boland and Neser bowled the most probing overs of the pink-ball Test in a relentless display under lights late on day two, with Neser snaring two wickets and could have had a third if a nick to first slip had carried another few centimetres.

Boland, whose pre-Test average of 9.55 'blew out' to 11.16, finished wicketless for just the third time in his last 42 first-class innings.

But Ponting insisted it should be a simple decision if selectors are forced to choose between the pair next week.

"Absolute no-brainer – Scott Boland will get picked every day of the week," the former skipper told Channel 7 on Saturday.

"They've got to go that way. How could you leave him out on the back of what he's done in his Test career so far. There is nothing between them on stats really either up at the Gabba.

"Unfortunately, even as well as Michael Neser's bowled in this game, I think even as the game goes on, even if he gets more wickets than Boland in this game, I think they will go back to Boland."

Adding to the logjam would be if Hazlewood also can prove his fitness for the first South Africa Test.

The 31-year-old has flown home to Sydney after suffering a side strain but was expected to re-join the squad in Brisbane. His last home summer was derailed by an injury to the same area.

Neither Boland nor Neser has played a Test in Brisbane, but both have formidable records at the Gabba in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Boland has had strong returns at all the main Australian Test venues but the Gabba is statistically his best, with his 27 victims there coming at just 16.70 from five games.

With 77 scalps at 19.46 in 18 matches at the Gabba, Neser's record is just as good and has the bonus of being able to claim intimate local knowledge having played there week-in, week-out for Queensland for more than a decade.

It is not a bad dilemma to have and should encourage Australia to only select Cummins and/or Hazlewood if they can prove they are 100 per cent fit.

Speedster Lance Morris, the Sheffield Shield's leading wicket-taker this year, is also with the squad in Adelaide and completed a series of sprint drills while Cummins was bowling on Saturday.

"Having a really good squad of five or six fast bowlers that you call upon anytime – me and Ness can fill the roles the other guys are doing, and not give away too much – is really important," Boland told SEN on Saturday.

"It was really nice bowling in partnership with him, we both didn't give away much to the opposition. We're both different as well – he's a bit shorter, bit more of a swing bowler, a bit skiddier whereas I'm a bit over-the-top, trying to get seam (movement).

"I think we complement each other pretty well.

"Hopefully (I can play) a couple more games during the summer – we'll wait and see with Cummins coming back next week and then Josh won't be too far away either."

Travis Head said Neser and Boland were getting deserved opportunities after terrrorising batters in the Shield for the last decade.

"It's great to see them go to the next level and continue to do the same things and do it well," said Head.

"We know the depth (is there) and it's exciting to have Lance in the sheds as well, he's someone who's really exciting.

"We're in a really strong position, there's a lot of bowlers that could be in this team, we've been fortunate to have four or five very, very good ones over the last five or six years.

"We haven’t seen these other guys (as much) but we full confidence in them."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 164 runs

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

