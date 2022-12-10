Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Boland a 'no-brainer' for the Gabba: Ponting

Australian selectors will face their first headache of the summer ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane, with Scott Boland and Michael Neser both impressing in their returns to the side

Louis Cameron at Adelaide Oval

10 December 2022, 04:02 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

