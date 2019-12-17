Kiwi invasion set to smash Boxing Day crowd record

A Kiwi invasion could help set a non-Ashes crowd record at the MCG on Boxing Day, with more than 78,000 fans expected for the opening day of second Domain Test between Australia and New Zealand.

More than 16,000 New Zealand residents have already purchased tickets for their country’s first Boxing Day Test in more than three decades and two extra flights have been scheduled between Auckland and Melbourne to cater for the influx of cricket fans across the Tasman.

The biggest-ever Boxing Day crowd for a non-Ashes Test is the 73,812 fans that watched Mark Taylor’s Australians take on South Africa in 1997, and that record looks set to be broken this year.

Melburnians are again expected to turn up in large numbers on Boxing Day // Getty

A forecast crowd of 78,000 is expected for day one and a total of 189,000 is tipped for the first four days of the match, which could also set an overall record for a non-Ashes Boxing Day match.

The magic number to beat is the 194,481 that watched the five days of the 2014 MCG Test against India, a mark that could be in danger if projections hold and the match lasts the full five days.

While the number of travelling Kiwi supporters won’t match the thousands of English fans who attend Ashes Tests in Australia, the occasion has captured the imagination of cricket lovers in New Zealand.

The Kiwis have not played in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG since 1987 when Australia’s last-wicket pair of Craig McDermott and Mike Whitney famously held on for a draw despite a superb bowling performance by legendary quick Sir Richard Hadlee.

Hadlee was NZ's hero in the 1987 Boxing Day Test // Getty

The total crowd attendance for that match was 127,184, including 51,087 on Boxing Day, numbers that are set to be smashed this year.

"Every second Kiwi you bump into says they're going to be in Melbourne on Boxing Day," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said earlier this month.

The great unknown for this year’s Boxing Day Test is the state of the MCG pitch after a recent Marsh Sheffield Shield match was abandoned due to safety concerns.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said this week he’s confident the lessons learned by the MCG ground staff from the three Shield matches they’ve hosted so far this summer will ensure a sporting pitch for the summer’s showpiece Test.

“It was unfortunate that a little too much moisture was put into the wicket for the last Shield game,” Roberts said.

Thousands of Kiwis are expected at the MCG on Boxing Day // Getty

“In fairness to Matt (Page, the head curator) and his staff, they were urged to make the pitch more sporting by a number of parties … and credit to them for having the courage to test that.

“I think it places the MCC better to prepare the best possible deck for Boxing Day with the learning from these last three Shield games.”

Predictions of a record Boxing Day crowd come after more than 65,000 fans braved extreme heat for the first match of the series in Perth, the first-ever day-night Test in Western Australia.

That crowd figure is down on the 81,000 who attended last year’s Perth Test against India, although that match lasted five days instead of four and Tests against India traditionally pull greater numbers than those against New Zealand.

The last time the Black Caps played in Perth, at the WACA Ground in 2016, a crowd of 37,000 attended over the five days.

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)