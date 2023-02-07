Stumps! Aussie favourite calls time on international career

It was at the family dinner table that Boyd Duffield made his decision to retire from Australia's Intellectual Disability (ID) cricket team. True to form, he did so simply, and definitively.

"No, I don't want to try out again," he told his parents, Lisa and Steve. "I am getting a bit old now."

And with that, the end of an era was announced for the Duffields. For eight years and 15 matches, Boyd, who has autism spectrum disorder, has been a fixture in the national set-up, as an allrounder and an opening batter and, perhaps most importantly, the embodiment of the group's spirit of inclusivity and fun.

Such is his nature, however, that his reach has extended far beyond the teams he has played in: in Adam Gilchrist he has a friend and fellow voluntary ambassador for Western Australia's 'Autism in Cricket' program; and he has another well-credentialled ally in Nathan Lyon, who this summer took Boyd into the dressing rooms during the Perth Test to meet the Australian players he calls heroes. The meet and greet was news he received with – according to mum Lisa – repeated fist pumps of pure excitement, and in the dressing rooms he spoke with, among others, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, and his favourite, Steve Smith.

"Nathan Lyon took me in there, and I was very excited," he tells cricket.com.au. "I've known Nathan for a while now. Steve Smith is my best batsman. He bats really well and he takes his time in Test matches. Pat Cummins is going alright. He's a Penrith Panthers fan."

pic.twitter.com/7HLn1aJlx9 Brilliant! 😄 Boyd Duffield, one of Australia's best cricketers with an intellectual disability, got a chance to head into the Australian changerooms and meet the team - and his former neighbour! #IDPWD2022 December 3, 2022

This week's National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Brisbane, where Boyd is playing alongside his Western Australian teammates, serves as an ideal opportunity for him to personally inform his many interstate friends of his decision to leave the national side, though he will continue to play with WA.

"I will miss it a little bit," the 29-year-old says in his matter-of-fact way. "I think I was just ready to retire because the weeks were getting a bit too long for me.

"Going to England was my best overseas trip. It was when I got 66 – my first fifty for my country.

"It's been a great privilege to play for Australia, and it was my dream growing up."

What Boyd will miss more than the playing is the camaraderie. Through his involvement with the national side he has made an army of mates from around the country. Like any band of brothers, they have shared good times and bad. There are memories that even now make Boyd laugh his infectious laugh, such as the time his teammate Haydn Brumm took a camera and interviewed them all at the airport before a tour, with uproarious results.

"He called himself 'Roaming Brummy'," Boyd grins, barely able to contain himself.

As an ambassador for inclusive cricket with Cricket Australia since 2019, Lyon has been regularly involved with the National ID squad. He has seen the way Boyd's presence genuinely lifts the group, be it at training or at a social event, where he is cheering on his beloved Perth Scorchers or, in the AFL, Sydney Swans.

"He should be pretty proud of what he's been able to achieve in Australian shirts," Lyon tells cricket.com.au. "Obviously Boyd's a character … so he will be missed, but no doubt those boys will stay in touch, that's for sure."

After taking Boyd into the Perth dressing rooms, Lyon found himself reflecting on what that experience meant to him. It is just another way Boyd Duffield has impacted Australian cricket.

"It's pretty special when you can be a role model for the ID team, and the blind and deaf teams – it's bloody enjoyable, and you get a massive kick out of it," Lyon says.

"For me, going into those changerooms and seeing Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, that's pretty boring. But for someone like Boyd, who absolutely loves cricket … it was pretty special to see his reaction, then his mum standing behind everyone, wiping away a tear."

Boyd with his mum Lisa in their North Perth home // cricket.com.au

Gilchrist became acquainted with Boyd in 2019 and was instantly drawn to his candidness and humour. For Boyd, whose older brother Scott has had a framed Gilchrist picture on his wall for the past 15 years or so, it was a meeting with cricket royalty. Not that he was intimidated by his presence; when he saw him in the WACA Ground shortly after their initial meeting, he called out to him – "Hey Gilly!" – to which Gilchrist naturally replied, "Hey Boyd" and a conversation ensued.

In recent days, Gilchrist added his voice via a video message to those congratulating their friend.

"Congratulations on a remarkable career, mate," he said. "You've had the respect of your teammates and everyone involved in the game, and you've forged a terrific on-field career.

"But what you've done off the field, you've been an inspiration to many people. Not just teammates, but their family members, who you've shared light to in challenging times.

"It's just been an inspiration for me to get to know you and be involved with you in the Autism in Cricket program, and I think your refreshing honesty reminds us why we play the game."

Boyd with Adam Gilchrist, an ambassador for WA's 'Autism in Cricket' prgram

Lisa Duffield, who has worked for and now volunteers with Autism WA, has seen the evolution of cricket's involvement with autism in the state. Under the stewardship of WACA CEO Christina Matthews, support from the WA Cricket Foundation, and with a well-promoted, tailored 'Autism in Cricket' program, the sport's popularity has grown within that section of the community and a legitimate pathway has been formed.

"I think the program has changed the face of disability cricket in WA," she says. "With Christina Matthews and WA Cricket getting behind it, it's really brought a lot more young kids – with all sorts of disabilities really – to the game, and we're seeing that flow on into the Integrated Cricket League (ICL).

"An excellent example of that is a young guy named Alex. He came along to 'Autism in Cricket day' about three or four years ago, and now he's in the A-grade ICL pathway into the state team.

"Having been involved for 15 years now, back at the start there was an indoor cricket disability team, but that was all. There was nothing through the WACA, no pathway for Boyd to look at.

"But a few weeks ago at the WACA, it was the grand final and we had younger players there coming along to have a look and cheer them on.

"Boyd didn't have that 15 years ago, so the last five or six years it's really changed."

It is a beautiful legacy for the Duffields to leave, though they are not done just yet. Just as Lisa will continue her volunteer work, Boyd will continue playing for WA and North Perth, where he helps mentor youngsters coming through the A Grade ICL pathway.

He is considering having just a season away from the state set-up as he juggles other priorities of his life: work, golf, integrated footy, the gym, and of course watching cricket among them.

This week, when he isn't playing himself, and having just seen his Scorchers claim another Big Bash crown, he will tune in to watch the Australians in the first Test in India. And having met the group in Perth, he will be more invested than ever.

Which leaves us with one final thought from Boyd on Smith, his favourite player: "He's going alright," he says. "I saw he had heaps of cricket bats."