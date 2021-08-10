Thunder lock in Doggett on two-year deal

Sydney Thunder have boosted their fast-bowling stocks with the re-signing of paceman Brendan Doggett on a two-year deal.

Doggett hit his straps for the Thunder at the back-end of BBL|10, helping his side to a third-placed finish, while he was also an integral part of Queensland's Marsh Sheffield Shield triumph in April before announcing a move to South Australia the following month.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a return to his fast and accurate best last summer after two years of debilitating back injuries, prior to which he had toured the UAE with Australia's Test squad.

An impressive 4-22 against the Scorchers in Perth signalled his return to the KFC BBL in style, and he went on to claim nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.60, the lowest among the top 40 wicket-takers in the competition.

Brendan Doggett snares four on return to Thunder line-up

"I've really enjoyed my last two years and to be offered another two-year contract, I was really, really happy with that," Doggett said.

"Perth was a good start. It was my first game of the BBL for the Thunder last season (and) a good way to start my campaign.

"If I can keep hitting my yorkers like I was towards the back-end of last year, I'll take that and hopefully I can have a few new variations and bring something new.

"Unfortunately, we just fell short against the Brisbane Heat (in the knockout final) but hopefully we can go (a few) better and into the final this year."

All of Brendan Doggett's 2020-21 Shield wickets

As a proud Indigenous man of the Worimi people, the club's renowned diversity and engagements with its multicultural community were also a drawcard.

"I've always said I think the Sydney Thunder have a very well-balanced (club), with how they're so inclusive of all kinds of cultures, not just the Australian Indigenous culture," Doggett added.

"It's definitely a big part of the Sydney Thunder that means a lot to me as well."

The Thunder announced in June that England World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss had signed a three-year deal, taking over as head coach from Shane Bond.

They are still without a captain after Callum Ferguson was told at the end of BBL|10 that he would not be offered a new contract.

With up to three spots on the roster for overseas internationals, that leaves four vacancies for domestic players, with Ollie Davies, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair and Jason Sangha the players from the BBL|10 squad that remain uncontracted.

The BBL|05 winners begin their BBL|11 campaign on Monday, December 6, at Canberra’s Manuka Oval against the Brisbane Heat.

Sydney Thunder BBL|11 squad (so far): Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain