KFC BBL|11

Thunder lock in Doggett on two-year deal

Adelaide-based speedster will continue playing BBL in Sydney after inking fresh contract under new coach Trevor Bayliss

cricket.com.au

10 August 2021, 07:08 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo