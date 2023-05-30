Men's Ashes 2023

Live by the sword... England to stick to attacking approach

Brendon McCullum has promised England will not be diverted from their aggressive approach at the first sign of danger in the Ashes

PA

30 May 2023, 08:33 AM AEST

