'Hallmark of greatness': the very best of Brian Lara

On his 54th birthday, we look back on one of Brian Lara's greatest performances with his 1999 Barbados epic against the Aussies

Louis Cameron

2 May 2023, 12:08 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo