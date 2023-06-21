Women's Ashes - Test

Aussies say 'bring it on' to rejuvenated England

A new coach inspiring a new aggressive mindset for England may sound familiar, and Alyssa Healy's Australians are welcoming the prospect of a challenge

Laura Jolly in Nottingham

21 June 2023, 07:56 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo