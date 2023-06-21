Aussies say 'bring it on' to rejuvenated England

'A little bit extra': Aussies fired up for five-day Test opener

England have pledged to produce their new aggressive brand of cricket in Thursday's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge and the Australians have one message in response: Bring it on.

Heather Knight's team have not beaten Australia in any format since the final match of the 2019 Ashes, a dead-rubber T20 in Bristol.

They went winless in the 2022 Ashes, which saw Australia claim the sole T20 that was not washed out alongside all three ODIs, with a drawn Test in between.

The Ashes rivals have not played one another since the 2022 World Cup final in New Zealand, a game Australia won by 71 runs having also taken out the group stage match between the sides.

But England have undergone a period of rejuvenation in the 18 months since that tournament; they have a new coach in Jon Lewis and are rebranding themselves as an aggressive, fearless outfit – a mode of cricket Australia have embodied throughout their golden period of world domination.

"(Jon Lewis) coming in and having a new philosophy of how we want to play cricket is really exciting and we're all trying to buy into that as best we can with a format that we don't play a lot of," English seamer Kate Cross told reporters in Nottingham on Tuesday.

"That's why we're all here – we want to win the Ashes back.

"We're not naive to the fact that we're going up against a really good team that have won a lot of trophies recently and a few of those games have been against us.

"I think that rivalry is always going to be there against Australia, but we've got a really exciting squad, we've got some new members in it that are bringing a lot of energy."

England brought that aggressive approach into the T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year, but they were denied a showdown against the Australians when they were knocked out of the semi-finals by hosts South Africa.

But the Aussies have been watching and expect a much more fierce opponent than the one that landed on Australian shores early last year.

"I think they're going to need to bring something (different), we traditionally know what they're going to bring a lot of the time and it hasn't quite worked out for them in the last few world tournaments that we've played against them," Australia captain Alyssa Healy told cricket.com.au.

"They're going to need to counterattack when necessary and I think they've got the squad to do that.

"They've got some really raw exciting talent … they'll need to play that way (because) we're going to play a really attacking, aggressive style of cricket as much as we possibly can."

Healy worked closely with Lewis when she captained the UP Warriorz outfit he coached at the Women's Premier League in March, so the 32-year-old knows firsthand the brand of cricket he wants England to play.

"I really like the way he speaks about the game and the way he encourages his players to approach the game," she said.

"I think it's a really similar style to the way we play and even just looking at squad they've picked for the Test match, it's really exciting to see some new faces, some young players coming through and they're going to trust the depth they've got in England cricket.

"It's going to make for a really entertaining series and a really exciting Test match, it'll be a really good challenge for us … so hopefully they bring that flair they've been speaking about."