How Boof's spray lit fuse under BBL's sleeping giant

Lynn, Bryant light up Hobart as Heat reboot BBL season

An old-fashioned "spray" from coach Darren Lehmann may have lit the fuse under the KFC BBL's sleeping giant, with the Brisbane Heat set to welcome an influx of international talent in the coming weeks.

Captain Chris Lynn revealed Lehmann singled out multiple players for some home truths following a horror New Year's Day batting collapse against the Perth Scorchers in which their No.11 top-scored with 19 not out chasing only 150.

The move seemingly worked wonders two nights later as the Heat, led by a blistering unbeaten 88 off just 55 balls from Lynn, racked up their highest ever total to record a comprehensive 30-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena on Friday evening.

QUICK SINGLE Bash Bros deliver as Heat reboot BBL campaign

Brisbane resisted making wholesale changes (an ill Sam Heazlett making way for Jack Prestwidge was the only alteration to their XI) and instead stuck by the likes of opener Max Bryant, who bounced back from scores of 11, 6, 1 and 6 to begin the tournament in blasting 65 off 36 deliveries against the Hurricanes.

"A couple of blokes got a good spray from 'Boof' (Lehmann) and other blokes got a bit of reassurance," said Lynn. "That's why he's such a good coach, that man management.

"Not all blokes can handle a spray. There were a couple of honest truths in there.

"We looked at our preparation … that was all fine, the boys are training the house down so there was nothing wrong with that.

"It was just how we were approaching the game … We were just going out and playing like a group of individuals rather than a team.

"Looking at our batting performance tonight, it was definitely a team performance."

Lynnsanity hits Hobart as Heat skipper blasts 88

Bryant and Lynn's 95-run stand from just 56 deliveries exemplified that, during which Lynn often took a backseat to the free-wheeling Bryant, while Matthew Renshaw continued his strong start to BBL09 by hitting two sixes in a 17-ball cameo that yielded 30 runs.

Heat players came in for heavy criticism from their own fans for their 40-run loss to the Scorchers at home, with several players understood to have been surprised by the backlash on social media.

"I’m really happy with how the guys responded after a fairly heavy touch-up in the debrief post game against the Scorchers and then the criticism we copped in the press and on social media," said Lynn, who has pledged to donate $250 to the Red Cross' bushfire relief fund for every six he hits in the competition.

"The boys were quite flat.

"The most important thing is not to panic and stay calm. We could have easily have changed the line-up, but we stuck with someone like Max Bryant who showed his class tonight and that could be the start of something.

"There were two ways to go about it, and I'm really pleased they took the positive option. There's worse things in life than losing a cricket game."

Brilliant Bryant returns to form with half-century

The Heat's second win of the tournament lifts them to fifth on the standings and, after a slow start, they will have a host of selection headaches in the coming weeks.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson will return for the Heat's clash with Sydney Thunder on Monday after being released from the Test squad, while James Pattinson and Joe Burns will also likely be back following the conclusion of the third Domain Test against New Zealand.

The much-anticipated arrival of marquee signing AB de Villiers for the Heat's game against Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba and the remainder of the tournament will be an enormous boost.

The cherry on top could be Marnus Labuschagne, who may also feature towards the end of the tournament following Australia's three-match ODI tour of India.

"You don't win the tournament in the first five games," continued Lynn.

"We're building to something I think is really special. I don't want to keep bringing his name up but we do have AB coming into the line-up, but we want to have a couple of wins under our belt (when he arrives).

"It's exciting and there's going to be blokes that miss out. It's a good problem to have."