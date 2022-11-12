Heat cop Redmayne injury blow as Indians depart early

Brisbane Heat's charge towards the Weber WBBL finals has hit a few speedbumps, with opener Georgia Redmayne set to miss upcoming matches with a hamstring injury and India allrounder Pooja Vastrakar summoned home.

Jess Kerr has returned to the Heat squad as their third international player replacing Vastrakar, who has been recalled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for a training camp ahead of Australia's visit next month.

The WBBL's only remaining Indian player Jemimah Rodrigues will play her final match for Melbourne Stars today after she too was called home, with the club expected to name a replacement overseas player on Saturday for their final five games.

Redmayne, the current WBBL|08 BKT Golden Cap, tweaked her hamstring while batting against Perth Scorchers at Lilac Hill on Wednesday.

The injury forced her to retire hurt on 28 and she did not return to the field to take the wicketkeeping gloves in the second innings.

Heat coach Ashley Noffke – who has been linked with the vacant England women's head coach role – said a return to play timeline for Redmayne was still being established.

"We're all pretty optimistic but we'll give Georgia Redmayne every opportunity to be available when she is recovered," he said.

Redmayne and the top-ranked Heat will both have their fingers crossed the injury is a short-term one, with just four matches remaining in the regular season.

For Redmayne, there is even more on the line – with 333 runs at 41.62 with a strike rate of 112 this season, the 28-year-old has firmly thrust her hand up for inclusion on Australia's T20I tour of India in December and a potential international debut.

Ellie Johnston will take on 'keeping duties in Redmayne's absence, while batter Mikayla Hinkley and leg-spinner Grace Parsons have been added to the Brisbane squad for this weekend's matches against the Hurricanes and the Strikers in Adelaide.

New Zealander Kerr, the older sister of Heat allrounder Amelia Kerr, played the first three games of the season while Vastrakar was still representing India in the Asia Cup.

The pace bowler picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.25 during those three matches in Mackay.

Noffke said the squad was prepared to manage the player change mid-tournament.

"While we're disappointed to see Pooja leave before the end of the tournament, we have really valued her input and the way she has contributed to the group," he said.

"We're very fortunate to be able to welcome Jess Kerr back for the remainder of the competition and thank her for making the time in her schedule to fulfill that extra commitment."

Noffke signed a contract extension with the Heat last year that runs until 2025 but was reported to have been interviewed by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the vacancy created following the departure of Lisa Keightley in September.

