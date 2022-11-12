Weber WBBL|08

Heat cop Redmayne injury blow as Indians depart early

Heat opener Georgia Redmayne has been sidelined with an injured hamstring, while the WBBL's two India stars have been called home early

Laura Jolly

12 November 2022, 09:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo