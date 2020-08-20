Heat lock in foursome for three-peat campaign

Brisbane Heat have locked in four more members of their championship Rebel WBBL squad, re-signing Georgia Prestwidge, Mikayla Hinkley, Lilly Mills and Courtney Sippel for the upcoming season.

All four took the field during WBBL|05, which saw the Heat claim their second consecutive title.

Pace bowler Prestwidge, 22, in particular enjoyed a breakout season in teal, collecting 11 wickets and also proving a threat with her speed and powerful arm in the outfield.

"Georgia showed a lot of people that she is a real threat with the ball, whether that’s bowling or in the field, and she was a very solid contributor to the team’s unity away from the field," Heat coach Ashley Noffke said.

"She’ll have an important role again in the team."

Hinkley, a journeywoman of the WBBL who has also played for the Sydney Thunder, Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes, took the field in 15 matches last summer in her debut season in teal.

Noffke predicted the 22-year-old from Penrith, who traces her Indigenous heritage to the Kunja people in western Queensland, would only improve, if her gutsy half-century for Queensland in a crunch WNCL match last summer was anything to go by."

"Mikayla is a class bat and she is only going to get better with more opportunities," he added.

"We saw what she was capable of with the Queensland Fire late in the season when she produced a very composed 52 not out in a partnership with Grace Harris."

Breaking into the Brisbane XI has proved no mean feat, such has been their dominance, with nine players lining up in every one of the 16 matches that led to the WBBL|05 title, while another two played in 15.

Sippel and Mills, who both made their debuts last summer, were the only others who managed to crack the side, playing one game each.

"We’ve got some specific roles in mind for Courtney and Lilly in the future and their potential is very exciting," Noffke added.

The quartet join Australia allrounders Jess Jonassen and Delissa Kimmince, New Zealand stars Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green, and sisters Laura and Grace Harris on the Heat's books for WBBL|06.

They have five spots remaining on their roster, including one overseas berth.

Brisbane Heat squad so far: Jess Jonassen (c) (Aus), Maddy Green (NZ), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Delissa Kimmince (Aus), Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel