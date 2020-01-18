KFC BBL|09

Heat axe Bryant as they map out new de Villiers 'blueprint'

Brisbane Heat opener pays the price for lacklustre output in BBL|09 as Chris Lynn’s side seeks spark to ignite run into the finals

Dave Middleton

18 January 2020, 04:18 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

