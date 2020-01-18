Heat axe Bryant as they map out new de Villiers 'blueprint'

The Brisbane Heat have responded to their 10-wicket humbling by the Adelaide Strikers by dropping 'Bash Brother' opener Max Bryant for Sunday night's KFC BBL clash with the Melbourne Renegades.

Heat skipper Chris Lynn said the team was still adjusting after the arrival of AB de Villiers had "changed our blueprint".

QUICK SINGLE Adelaide strikes back with huge win over Heat

"The key for us is to not get too nervous around him," Lynn said of the South African superstar.

"Only Matty Renshaw has batted long enough with him so far. We know how classy he is and we'll just let him be AB.

"The key for the other players is to not get caught up in what he's doing at the other end.

“But he's relaxed, the boys have adapted really well and picked his brain."

Strikers dampen Heat with monster 10-wicket win

Bryant, 20, was touted as the Heat's replacement 'Bash Brother' for former captain and New Zealand international Brendon McCullum but the youngster has failed to deliver so far in this KFC BBL season.

Bryant has made just one score over 30 – a 65 against the Hurricanes in Hobart on January 3 – and failed to reach double figures on five occasions. He's scored 145 runs in 10 innings this season, dismissed for 12 or less on eight occasions, and paid the price for his lack of output.

QUICK SINGLE De Villiers influence already inspiring Heat teammates

Bryant had played second fiddle to England import Tom Banton for much of the season while he was with the Heat, and had opened alongside Lynn for the past two matches following the arrival of de Villiers.

Brilliant Bryant returns to form with half-century

Sam Heazlett returns to Heat squad for Sunday night's clash (7.10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket, Kayo and Seven) having missed several games following an illness that saw him briefly hospitalised while the Heat were in Hobart.

Heazlett is expected to take Bryant's spot as opener in a straight swap between the pair, with Byrant now set to play for Queensland in next week's state-based Toyota 2nd XI T20 competition on the Sunshine Coast.

QUICK SINGLE Morkel joins Perth Scorchers for BBL run home

The 2nd XI T20 competition was designed to ensure players on the fringe of Big Bash selection would remain match-fit and ready should they be required by clubs at the pointy end of the season with the revamped finals campaign to begin later this month.

The Heat currently sit in fifth spot and have four remaining games to push their case for a home final, with fast bowler James Pattinson expected to return to the XI having taken a five-wicket haul in his last match at the Gabba.

Under the new finals structure in place this season, each of the top four teams will host at least one final.

If the Heat were to remain in fifth spot, they would face a sudden death 'Eliminator' final at the venue of the fourth-ranked team.

The Renegades, meanwhile, have named an unchanged squad after securing a drought-breaking first win of BBL|09 against the Sydney Thunder in a rain-affected clash last Wednesday.

QUICK SINGLE Sixers' BBL title tilt to receive Aussie injection

In Sunday's early BBL|09 clash, the Hobart Hurricanes host the Adelaide Strikers at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston (2.40pm AEDT, Fox Cricket, Kayo and Seven), with both sides taking unchanged rosters into the clash.

The Strikers, fresh from humbling Brisbane at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, currently sit third on the BBL|09 ladder.

The Hurricanes had their last start rained off after just 6.4 overs against the Sydney Sixers on Thursday, and sit second-last on the table with seven points from their 10 games.

They remain in contention of finishing in the top five.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Matthew Wade (c), Qais Ahmad, George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, Jake Reed, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, Mac Wright

Adelaide Strikers squad: Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam O’Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells

Brisbane Heat squad: Chris Lynn (c), Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, James Peirson (wk), Jack Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AB de Villiers

Melbourne Renegades squad: Dan Christian (c), Cameron Boyce, Tom Cooper, Andrew Fekete, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth