KFC BBL|11

Heat secure Duckett as third international

The Brisbane Heat have finalised their international spots for BBL|11, securing the services of English batter Ben Duckett

Dave Middleton

7 September 2021, 07:01 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo