KFC BBL|12

Heat bolster pace stocks with two signings

Brisbane side acquire quicks Will Prestwidge and Spencer Johnson on two-year deals, while also adding T20 Max standout Josh Brown as a local replacement player

cricket.com.au

29 September 2022, 09:54 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo