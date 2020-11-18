Rebel WBBL|06

No wilting in this Heat as they keep threepeat dream alive

Laura Kimmince, whose power-packed cameos have gone a long way to lifting Brisbane out of the doldrums, says there's an energy surging through the squad as they target a third WBBL title

Sam Ferris

18 November 2020, 04:15 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo