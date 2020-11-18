No wilting in this Heat as they keep threepeat dream alive

Having steered the Brisbane Heat to a fifth straight Rebel WBBL win with another blazing cameo, Laura Kimmince has declared her side can beat anybody, anywhere.

Kimmince's unbeaten 40 from 17 balls powered Brisbane to a four-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers today, the third time in the past four matches the right-hander has exploded late in an innings.

Against the Adelaide Strikers last Saturday, Kimmince blasted 41 from 17 balls to propel the Heat to a match-winning total. Two matches later her 23 from 10 balls snuffed out any chance the Sixers entertained of restricting Brisbane.

Kimmince has been adding the icing to the cake made by a batting order that is not reliant on any one individual.

Kimmince's stunning late cameo wins it for the Heat

Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris are the only players to post half-centuries for the two-time defending champions while significant, if not sizeable, contributions from the other members of the top seven have helped put the Heat in second place on the WBBL ladder.

Even when Brisbane stutter at the start, like they did against the Scorchers when Harris and Jess Jonassen were dismissed for ducks inside the first three balls of the innings.

Brisbane bounced back to win that game and it is why Kimmince is confident her side can win from anywhere.

"It's always nice if you get off to a better start but you can't have that every game," Kimmince told cricket.com.au after play today.

"With who we have in our line up I'd back us in any game against any team."

Kimmince explodes with quick-fire cameo

Prior to her run of fantastic finishes, Kimmince had scored just 15 runs in five innings.

But having been backed to continue her free-flowing, aggressive approach her luck changed and so did the Heat's results.

When asked if she relishes batting in those pressure situations, Kimmince said her recent performances would suggest she does.

"I haven't really before but I guess the last couple of games would prove otherwise," she said.

"I think it's more so a bit more belief in that I do just have the freedom to play my game and if it comes if it comes off.

"We bat right the way through so when you're backed in at that number to go out there you want to keep the game moving forward otherwise you're just putting pressure on everyone else that comes in after you."

Play of the Day: Kimmince floats for miracle one-hander

Kimmince does know a thing or two about batting in the big moments having hit the winning runs in both of the Heat's two WBBL titles.

But their quest for a hat-trick of titles got off to a shaky start. A first up win over the Scorchers was followed by two washed out games and three straight losses.

Kimmince said doubt started to creep but was addressed as a group after one of their losses and have since been one of the form teams of the tournament, with the three-peat very much a possibility.

"We had a talk after one of the games about just keep backing ourselves and don't be afraid to play with that freedom," she said.

"We got caught up with in the scoreboard for a few games there.

"Watching the way we've played the last few games it's been a massive turnaround."