WBBL preview: New-look Heat not thinking of three peat

Brisbane Heat have vowed not to get wrapped up in the hype as they attempt a three-peat of Rebel WBBL titles.

The two-time defending champions begin their campaign on Sunday and there is little doubt that wherever they turn this season, talk of yet another title will follow them.

"We have discussed (the three-peat) a little bit, but the only way we've really discussed is to say how cool it would be if it happened," new Heat skipper Jess Jonassen said in Sydney this week.

"But we've been a team that is based purely around processes, not necessarily our outcomes.

"We know there is going to be noise in and around it, the conversations, the talk and for us it's about sticking to what we know.

"We know every team comes into the WBBL on zero points, everyone comes in wanting to win the tournament and we're no different.

"If it comes to it at the end it would be an incredible achievement, but we know it's not going to be easy at the best of times."

However, Brisbane's title bid will happen without three key members of their wins in WBBL|04 and 05.

Leading run scorer Beth Mooney has made a well-publicised move to the Perth Scorchers, exciting allrounder Sammy-Jo Johnson has taken her talents to Sydney Thunder, and former captain Kirby Short – who played perhaps the most underrated role in both titles – has retired.

But the Heat have brought several exciting prospects into their squad.

Jonassen believes pace bowler Nicola Hancock, who has moved from the Stars, is "bowling as fast as I've ever seen her", while South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk will appear in the Big Bash for the first time.

"(De Klerk) just seems like a big ball of fun, she's really excited to be amongst it," Jonassen said.

"We had some center-wicket scenarios up here in Brisbane and she performed really well and was a bit of a livewire in the field.

"She'll be another good addition to have around."

Clinical Heat stay on track for back-to-back titles

Jonassen is also excited by one of the brightest young talents in Queensland, 16-year-old Georgia Voll, who is a chance to debut in teal this season.

"She's a bit of a Grace Harris 2.0, a young girl but an absolute powerhouse," she said.

"She scored a lot of runs in club cricket and at a rapid rate as well.

"She's worked really hard and I think she's seeing the benefit of having a solid preseason in an elite program.

"Hopefully she gets an opportunity at some point during this WBBL to showcase what she can do, but she can definitely hit a ball that's for sure."

Harris' heroics too hot for Renegades

One lingering question for the Heat remains around who will fill the void at the top of the order alongside Maddy Green following Mooney's departure.

Jonassen is one of the options alongside Grace Harris, but the new Heat captain was giving nothing away.

"We have some really good options and that's what is really exciting," she said.

"(Coach Ashley Noffke) is always big on key match-ups and we've got the caliber of players to accommodate any situation that's thrown at us.

"There's been a number of girls preparing for the role … so you'll have to watch this space."

Squad: Jess Jonassen (c) (Aus), Delissa Kimmince (Aus), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Maddy Green (NZ), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll

Ins: Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock (Stars), Georgia Redmayne (Scorchers), Georgia Voll

Outs: Beth Mooney (Scorchers), Sammy-Jo Johnson (Thunder), Kirby Short (retired), Haidee Birkett

Possible best XI: Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Laura Harris, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge

Last year's result: Champions

The inside word with Kristen Beams

"It's going to be about runs, runs, runs. Can they make some big totals? I think with the hitting power of Grace Harris they can, the big question is about how consistent they can be over this WBBL. When we talk about Beth Mooney, we don't just talk about runs, we talk about consistency of runs."

Fixtures:

October 25: v Scorchers, North Sydney Oval

October 26: v Renegades, Hurstville Oval

October 31: v Hurricanes, Showground Stadium

November 1: v Thunder, Showground Stadium

November 4: v Sixers, Blacktown International Sports Park

November 7: v Strikers, North Sydney Oval

November 8: v Stars, North Sydney Oval

November 11: v Thunder, Blacktown International Sports Park

November 14: v Strikers, Drummoyne Oval

November 15: v Hurricanes, Drummoyne Oval

November 17: v Sixers, Blacktown International Sports Park

November 18: v Scorchers, Hurstville Oval

November 21: v Stars, Drummoyne Oval

November 22: v Renegades, Drummoyne Oval