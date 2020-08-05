Heat sign overseas stars for three-peat bid

Brisbane Heat have locked in two international stars for their bid at a Rebel WBBL three-peat, re-signing New Zealand pair Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green.

The White Ferns duo played crucial roles in the Heat’s successful title defence last summer and coach Ashley Noffke said the club had acted quickly to ensure they both remained in teal.

It's a big boost for the Heat after it was announced last week that star batter Beth Mooney had joined the Perth Scorchers.

"They fitted in really easily to the group off the field and played very consistently across the tournament," Noffke said.

"Maddy took on the role we gave her and showed her class and composure throughout, as well as providing another element to our leadership group.

"Amelia has enormous presence for a player so young and she thrived in the WBBL environment."

"I think both players got a lot out of the experience, and they were certainly key recruits for us when it came to finalising our list."

At just 19 years of age, leg-spinner Kerr has already forged a reputation as one of the game’s most damaging bowlers to sit at No.4 in the ICC’s official T20 rankings.

She made an instant impact in her debut Big Bash season when she took a match-winning 3-8 against the Sydney Sixers, finishing the season with 14 scalps and critically, bowling at an economy rate of 6.22.

Kerr was a standout with the ball during the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, where she picked up a wicket in every game while leaking just 4.62 runs per over.

She also showed off her ever-improving skills with the bat in a notable 34no from 19 deliveries against India at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.

Top-order batter Green hit 309 runs in WBBL|05, including a brilliant 56 from 33 deliveries against Melbourne Stars, and a clutch 29-ball 46 against Melbourne Renegades in the semi-final at Allan Border Field.

"Understandably we’re delighted to have them back again," Noffke added.

"Both players are determined to keep improving their individual games and we’re excited about providing them with the opportunity to do that."

The New Zealand pair are scheduled to arrive in Australia well ahead of the scheduled WBBL|06 season opener on October 17, with the White Ferns to play three ODIs and three T20Is against their trans-Tasman rivals from September 27-October 10.

Noffke said he would be watching closely as he finalised his plans for Brisbane’s attempt at an unprecedented WBBL three-peat.

"Like a lot of things now, we have some plans in place but will need to be agile," he said.

WBBL|06 will feature a record number of broadcast matches on Channel 7 and Foxtel, with 23 regular season matches and three finals to be shown through the season running from October 17 to November 29.

The remaining 33 games will be streamed live on the CA Live app, cricket.com.au and Kayo Sports. The Heat have now locked in four players for WBBL|06, including a new captain in Jess Jonassen, and have room for one more overseas player on their list alongside Kerr and Green.

Heat squad so far: Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince

WBBL|06 Marquees (so far)

Adelaide Strikers: Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath (both Aus), Suzie Bates (NZ)

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince (both Aus), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr (both NZ)

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck (both Aus), Hayley Matthews (WI), Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Tryon (SA)

Melbourne Renegades: Lizelle Lee (SA), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham (both Aus)

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland (both Aus)

Perth Scorchers: Beth Mooney (Aus)

Sydney Sixers: Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner (all Aus), Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (both SA)

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (Aus)