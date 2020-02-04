Bidding opens for ultimate Bushfire Bash fan experiences

Imagine sitting in the dugout of the Sydney Cricket Ground with a friend and rubbing shoulders with cricket legends like Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Wasim Akram, Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar.

That dream can become a reality this Saturday courtesy of The Big Appeal Auction on eBay, with a number of incredible experiences being put up for grabs to help raise funds for the bushfire relief.

Bid here on amazing Bushfire Bash experiences

Items in the auction include sitting in the dugout with the Warne XI or the Ponting XI during the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match, being a part of the pre-match bat flip moment, and interacting with the players on the hallowed SCG turf.

Bidding is now live and closes midday (AEDT) Thursday.

All match profits and funds raised on the day will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, with fans also now able to pledge donations per every wicket and boundary for a designated team across the three matches on the day via cricket.com.au/BigAppeal

The Big Appeal

Saturday February 8

Match 1: CommBank Women’s Tri-Series T20I, Australia v India @ Junction Oval

Match 2: Bushfire Cricket Bash, Ponting XI v Warne XI @ SCG

Match 3: KFC Big Bash League Final @ SCG

The Bushfire Cricket Bash match, which will be the curtain-raiser to the KFC BBL Final, will feature two teams of cricket icons, sporting greats and rising stars.

The teams will be captained by Ponting and Warne, with India's Little Master Sachin Tendulkar and legendary Windies paceman Courtney Walsh to coach the sides.

The playing XIs for the Warne and Ponting teams will be selected by the two legends during the innings break of Thursday's Challenger final between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder, on the Fox Sports and Channel 7.

The fundraising game is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving on February 8, coined The Big Appeal, to be held after the Commonwealth Bank women's T20 international between Australia and India and before the KFC BBL Final.

The time Ricky Ponting dismissed Brian Lara

The exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings.

All match profits and funds raised on the day will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, with fans soon to be able to pledge donations per every wicket and boundary for a designated team across the three matches on the day.

QUICK SINGLE Stoinis crowned BBL Player of the Tournament

Fans can get involved in the Big Appeal by buying tickets, watching the match on Channel Seven, Fox Cricket on Foxtel or Kayo, or by donating at cricket.com.au/BigAppeal.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Holly Ferling, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram

Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh

Non-playing capacity: Steve Waugh, Mel Jones, Andrew Johns