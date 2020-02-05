KFC BBL|09

Weather forecast puts an end to Sydney's Bushfire Bash

Cricket Australia makes an early call on Saturday's scheduled charity match with much-needed heavy rain forecast for Sydney

Sam Ferris

5 February 2020, 09:12 PM AEST

@samuelfez

