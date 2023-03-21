Jewell replaces Handscomb on 'A' tour, Kiwis name squad

Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell will get his chance to stake an Ashes claim after being announced as Peter Handscomb's replacement for Australia A's tour of New Zealand next month.

Handscomb, who played all four Border Gavaskar Trophy Test matches, has been withdrawn from the tour after signing a deal with an English county side that is yet to be announced.

QUICK SINGLE Australia A squad set for Ashes camp in New Zealand

Handscomb captained Middlesex in 2021 and 2022 but will not return to the London-based county.

"Players with upcoming County Cricket deals were not considered for Australia A selection as they will already be subject to English conditions prior to the Ashes," said a Cricket Australia statement.

It's reward for Jewell's career-best summer that saw him finish as the Marsh Sheffield Shield's third-highest run-scorer, with 652 runs coming at an average of 38.35.

Jewell's sensational ton gives a Tigers fighting chance

His season included two centuries, the first a fourth-innings unbeaten ton in Tasmania's win over South Australia and the second a glorious 121 against table-toppers Western Australia in early March.

Jewell also had a fine season in the Marsh One-Day Cup, hitting two centuries in that competition as well to finish with the fifth-most runs.

The New Zealand A side has also been announced, which includes six players with international experience.

QUICK SINGLE New Zealand sweep series after breaking Sri Lanka resistance

Top-order batter Tom Bruce will captain the side, while quicks Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, and Scott Kuggelejin, spinner Ajaz Patel and allrounder Col McConchie round out those with Black Caps appearances to their name.

The two sides will square off in two four-day matches in Lincoln in early April.

QUICK SINGLE All you need to know for the Sheffield Shield final

Two weeks ago, the Australia A squad was named with an eye to preparing players for the possibility of selection in June's Ashes series in England.

To enhance the England-like experience of autumn on the south island of New Zealand, the matches will feature the Dukes brand ball that is known for its heightened swing and seam movement that has posed problems for batters in the UK – and where the Australia has not won a Test series since 2001.

The top 10 moments of the 2022-23 Sheffield Shield

A captain is yet to be named for the Aussies but wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson looms as the obvious choice as the only player in the squad currently skippering their respective state.

New Zealand A v Australia A series

First four-day match: April 1-4, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Second four-day match: April 8-11, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Both matches will be live streamed on nzc.nz.

Australia A squad: Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Caleb Jewell, Spencer Johnson, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Joel Paris, Mitch Perry, Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Tim Ward, Teague Wyllie

New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy (Game 1 only), Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn (Game 2 only), Cole McConchie, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia