Jewell replaces Handscomb on 'A' tour, Kiwis name squad

Caleb Jewell has earned his maiden call up to the Australia A squad as Peter Handscomb prepares for a county deal

Josh Schonafinger

21 March 2023, 07:35 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo