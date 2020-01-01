Captain Fantastic Ferguson spoils Strikers’ NYE

Ferguson continues hot form to reclaim golden cap

Every year an individual shines on New Year’s Eve at the Adelaide Oval.

Who could forget Travis Head’s epic century in 2015? Heroics which will be replayed in KFC Big Bash League highlight reels for years to come.

Even last season, South African Colin Ingram belted 75 from 43 balls and was snubbed as Player of the Match after Peter Siddle’s three-wicket haul.

The common denominator among these NYE standouts? They’re always wearing blue. Until now.

Callum Ferguson may represent South Australia nine months of the year, but the 35-year-old Sydney Thunder skipper was pivotal in sinking the hopes of 41,414 Adelaide Strikers’ fans looking for a seventh consecutive victory on December 31.

It didn’t come without a scare – and the threat of another Strikers hero however – as Rashid Khan scored 40 from 18 balls in the final over to leave the home side needing five runs from the final two balls.

“When Rash came to the crease, we knew the game wasn’t over as long as he was out there. He put up a hell of a fight and batted beautifully,” Ferguson said.

“As a teammate of a lot of the guys on the other side, it is nice to get one over them. It’s always good fun out there too. There’s a bit of banter ... it was all in good nature.”

The Thunder arrived at a capacity Adelaide Oval, and outplayed a Strikers unit previously unbeaten – not just in BBL|09, but through the past six NYE encounters.

Ferguson, who elected to bat after winning the toss, partnered an in-form Usman Khawaja at the crease and immediately looked comfortable. He lofted Wes Agar through point for four on his first ball and reached 50 with another boundary 37 deliveries later.

When dismissed by Rashid for 73 in the 19th over, Ferguson had reclaimed the BKT Tires Golden Cap as the leading run-scorer of the competition.

The classy right-hander boasts 229 runs in five innings at 76.3 this season.

“He’s on fire right now,” Khawaja told Channel 7 during the innings.

“He’s playing with absolute freedom and making the game look really easy.”

Ferguson partially refuted his batting partner on this claim, comparing himself to a duck on water when referring to his extended stints in the middle this season.

“The legs are paddling madly underneath,” he said with a smile.

“It’s a red-hot competition and there’s so many quality bowlers. It doesn’t really ever feel like I’m at ease … I’m pleased to be able to have contributed the way I have so far though.”

The individual form has been juggled with an added responsibility of the Thunder captaincy, a role Ferguson took on whole-heartedly after the retirement of Shane Watson.

The task hasn’t been straightforward with the Thunder’s first five outings featuring an abandoned match, a Super Over and a final-ball thriller.

“That’s where we all pull together as a team,” Ferguson said.

“We’ve talked a lot about being in those situations, staying as cool as we can … and making sure we’re thinking as clearly as possible.”

With another near-capacity crowd in attendance on Tuesday night, it would appear almost certain the Big Bash will return to Adelaide for a seventh straight season in BBL|10.

Ferguson hopes after two competitive games in recent seasons, the league will consider making the Thunder a permanent visiting team in the corresponding fixture in years to come.

“Hopefully it’s a bit of a tradition going forward,” he said.

“From an atmosphere perspective, that’s hard to compare to anything really. That’s right up there with some of the huge stadiums in India.

“The sheer volume out there tonight was as loud as you’ll get anywhere in the world.”