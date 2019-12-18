Ferguson reveals secrets to becoming Mr Consistency

Captain Ferguson lights up opener with 73 not out

Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson can pinpoint two factors that have belatedly transformed him into one of the KFC BBL's most reliable batters.

Ferguson, who on Tuesday night crashed a match-winning 73no from 44 balls to help the Thunder to a 29-run win over Brisbane Heat in the BBL|09 opener at the Gabba, has been a model of consistency since signing with the Sydney franchise ahead of last summer's tournament.

Callum Ferguson in the BBL

At Strikers/Renegades Matches: 41 | 712 runs @ 20.94 | SR 116.72 | 50s: 1 | 100s: 0

At Thunder Matches: 15 | 515 runs @ 39.61 | SR 138.44 | 50s: 2 | 100s: 1

After last night's heroics – which was just the fourth 50-plus score of his BBL career – the classy right-hander has now scored 339 runs in his past six innings with the Thunder at an average of 84.75.

It represents a remarkable shift for Ferguson, who spent the first seven Big Bash campaigns at the Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Renegades being moved up and down batting orders without his undeniable potential ever truly being unlocked.

The solution? Well, it's two-fold. Here's part one:

"There's been a lot of faith shown in me by the Thunder staff – they brought me over and said, 'You're going to bat three and that's where you're best suited'," Ferguson tells cricket.com.au.

"I was really pleased to get a consistent run at three. I did a little bit of it at the Renegades as well, which was great, but to be able to settle into the role for a couple of years now has worked well for me.

"It allows you to really know your role. I've batted everywhere – except for opening – in the order, and three can be a bit like opening at times. So I've been making sure I'm really clear on what works for me in the Powerplay in different conditions."

Ferguson recalled his time with the Redbacks T20 side before the inception of the Big Bash as one during which he was productive as a No.3, but when coaches and captains began experimenting with him down the order, he failed to "grasp it quite as well as I could've".

He puts that down to age and inexperience, which brings us to part two of the Ferguson transformation.

"The Renegades gave me an extended run (in the middle-lower order) in my last year with them, and I think I learnt from that as well," he explains. "So I've probably brought the two together – what I'd learnt from the top and then the lower order.

"Then once you start to piece it all together, it's just a matter of getting an extended run in the role, and the Thunder have given me that and I feel like it's come together nicely."

So much so that Ferguson is presently the proud owner of the 'Golden Cap' – a new initiative that rewards the tournament's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker with the prized headwear.

How long can the Thunder skipper hold onto it remains to be seen, but with his new-found formula for success, there is every chance he will stay among the pace-setters as this Big Bash wears on.