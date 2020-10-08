Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Bancroft hoping to banish leg-side demons

WA's opener has worked on his game this off-season to remove an usual and unfortunate trend from his game

AAP

8 October 2020, 01:05 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo