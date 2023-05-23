Bancroft set to continue Big Bash career at Thunder

Former Scorchers opener set to be reunited with David Warner at the Sydney Thunder in BBL|13 with Perth's salary cap pressure forcing him to switch clubs

Jack Paynter

23 May 2023, 05:06 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo