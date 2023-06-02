Green backed to find Test best after late arrival from IPL

Australia hope Cameron Green's strong Indian Premier League form will help, not hinder, the young allrounder's preparation for his maiden Test tour of the United Kingdom.

After a four-day acclimatisation stint in Formby near Liverpool, the Aussies' held their first major training session in Beckenham on Thursday ahead of their World Test Championship final and Ashes series tilts.

It was the first time their full 17-man squad had assembled, with auxiliary pacemen Michael Neser and Sean Abbott also linking up with the group for a day-long centre-wicket nets practice.

Green, despite missing the squad's easing-in period and only arriving in London around 24 hours earlier, had a lengthy batting session on lively training wickets prepared at the Kent out-ground in southeast suburban London.

While Green dutifully practiced his forward defence amid a bitingly cold early-morning wind was a far cry from the stroke-play he exhibited in his 47-ball century at the Wankhede Stadium 11 days ago that propelled Mumbai into the IPL finals, the Australian coaching staff are looking on the bright side of the 23-year-old’s white-ball heavy lead-in to the six-Test tour.

Here’s a shot Cameron Green hasn’t played much over the last couple of months… pic.twitter.com/9UjSml39in — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) June 1, 2023

"Any cricket is preparation now. He is doing work in the background to make sure his bowling loads are up and he is actually ready for Test cricket," assistant coach Daniel Vettori told reporters.

"We look at it like if you are involved in high-intensity, high-class cricket, we are happy with that as it means you are playing cricket.

"The hardest thing for guys is coming out of nothing and that might be a challenge for a couple of guys who have had an extended break and how they get up to speed as quickly as possible.

"With Cameron I think he has been playing so much cricket, he will be fine."

Green bats during Australia's training session at Beckenham on Thursday // ICC via Getty

Green went deeper into the IPL playoffs than any of his Test teammates, remaining with the Mumbai Indians side that purchased him for A$3.15m last December until last weekend, leaving him with only a couple of days at home in Perth before flying back out for the UK.

He has previously admitted his struggles at switching from short-form cricket back to Tests, contributing to a slow start to the last Test summer following the T20 World Cup.

Green is one of the most crucial players for Australia in their bid to claim a maiden World Test Championship title and then a first Ashes series abroad in over two decades.

His importance to the side may only be amplified given the concerns over how the knee of Ben Stokes, his English allrounder counterpart, will hold up over the next two months.

"It's great to have him back," Vettori said of Green, who scored his first Test ton in Ahmedabad in March before averaging more than 50 with a strike-rate above 160 in the IPL.

"He offers so much to the team and had a great series in India for us and then is coming off the back of a successful IPL.

"It's great he's got some confidence … he's a huge part of the side."

The other Australian Test squad members who featured in the IPL – Delhi's David Warner and Mitch Marsh, along with Bangalore's Josh Hazlewood – had all returned to Australia much earlier and departed for the UK on time with the bulk of the group.

Hazlewood joined the rest of the pace group in having an extended bowl on Thursday, a strong sign for the fast bowler who suffered a setback to a side injury that cut short his IPL campaign.

Warner sent a scare through the camp when he copped a nasty knock to his left arm while batting, requiring physio treatment on the same arm as the one on which he fractured his elbow earlier this year to cut short his Test tour of India.

But the opener, whose place in the Test side has been all but assured for the early stages of the UK tour, shook off the blow and was the last player to leave the nets in the afternoon.

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner