Green has more pace to burn, say WA skipper Marsh

Veteran batsman Shaun Marsh predicts Cameron Green's pace will go up a level when the star allrounder takes on Victoria's in-form batters in the Marsh Sheffield Shield clash, starting Sunday.

Green made his long-awaited return to bowling in last week's drawn clash with Tasmania, snaring 1-15 from eight overs in the first innings and 1-21 off four overs in the second.

Green gets an early wicket with vicious lifter

The 21-year-old, who played as a batter-only last summer due to stress fractures in his back, will ramp up his loads against Victoria.

Marsh was impressed by Green's return to bowling, and he feels the right-armer has even more to give.

"No doubt he was pushing 140kph during the Tasmania game, and he's probably got a few more Ks left in him," Marsh said.

"I thought his rhythm for someone who hasn't bowled a hell of a lot over the last 12 months was really impressive. He's building nicely."

Green has been included in Australia's ODI and T20 squads for the series against India, and he's a chance to snare a spot in an expanded Test squad as well.

Green, Henriques headline Aussie squad inclusions

He will be put to the test against Victoria's in-form line-up.

Victoria made a stunning first-up Shield appearance in their drawn game against South Australia, piling on 3-564dec in their only innings.

Will Pucovski (255no) and Marcus Harris (239) combined for a record 486-run stand to push their name up for Test selection.

QUICK SINGLE Rogers urges patience with Pucovski in new role

WA openers Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman will also be looking to make their case following centuries against Tasmania.

Marsh scored a century as well to shoot up to second spot in the Shield run table, but he concedes an international recall is now beyond him.

QUICK SINGLE Harris’ latest double comes amid crowded field

"That sort of time for me has probably passed me by now, being 37 years of age," Marsh said.

"I'm enjoying my cricket at the moment. I'm loving being in the hub in Adelaide and captaining the team."

Injured allrounder Mitch Marsh (ankle) is out of his moon boot and on track to be fit for the start of the KFC BBL season.