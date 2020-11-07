Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Green has more pace to burn, say WA skipper Marsh

Cameron Green was pushing 140kph on his limited bowling return against Tasmania and is set to bowl more overs and has more speed in him ahead of Sunday's match against Victoria, says Shaun Marsh

AAP

7 November 2020, 08:37 AM AEST

